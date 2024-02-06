ATLANTA (AP) — A massive 70-member choir belted out “Hallelujah” to open a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service Monday at his former congregation in Atlanta, followed by a stern message from his youngest daughter warning against anti-woke rhetoric.

The service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta was among the most prominent commemorations of King planned across the country Monday. It also included seven people at the front of the stage holding large signs proclaiming “JUSTICE” “FREEDOM” and “DEMOCRACY.”

“We are living in a time when anti-woke rhetoric has become a weapon to divide us and distract us from the real issues of injustice," King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said. “To be woke is to be aware of oppression and commitment to justice.”

Participants at the annual service rose to their feet as she warned those who would strip away their civil rights: “We will not go back!” she said.

Ebenezer is where King was baptized as a child and ordained at 19 years old. He became the congregation’s co-pastor in 1960 alongside his father, Rev. Martin Luther King Sr. He remained in that role until his death, and his funeral was held at the church. The church is now part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park & Preservation District.