All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 20, 2025

MLK Day kicks off at King's Atlanta congregation with daughter's warning about anti-woke rhetoric

ATLANTA (AP) — A massive 70-member choir belted out “Hallelujah” to open a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service Monday at his former congregation in Atlanta, followed by a stern message from his youngest daughter warning against anti-woke rhetoric.

JEFF MARTIN, Associated Press
Garland High School senior Saron Lias carries a poster of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while marching in the 36th annual MLK Day Parade in Garland, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Garland High School senior Saron Lias carries a poster of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. while marching in the 36th annual MLK Day Parade in Garland, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/LM Otero)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ATLANTA (AP) — A massive 70-member choir belted out “Hallelujah” to open a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service Monday at his former congregation in Atlanta, followed by a stern message from his youngest daughter warning against anti-woke rhetoric.

The service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta was among the most prominent commemorations of King planned across the country Monday. It also included seven people at the front of the stage holding large signs proclaiming “JUSTICE” “FREEDOM” and “DEMOCRACY.”

“We are living in a time when anti-woke rhetoric has become a weapon to divide us and distract us from the real issues of injustice," King’s daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said. “To be woke is to be aware of oppression and commitment to justice.”

Participants at the annual service rose to their feet as she warned those who would strip away their civil rights: “We will not go back!” she said.

Ebenezer is where King was baptized as a child and ordained at 19 years old. He became the congregation’s co-pastor in 1960 alongside his father, Rev. Martin Luther King Sr. He remained in that role until his death, and his funeral was held at the church. The church is now part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park & Preservation District.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The MLK holiday was half of the nation's double-duty Monday: the inauguration of Donald Trump, who heads back to the White House, creating mixed feelings on King’s day for civil rights leaders who have opposed Trump’s rhetoric and stances on race and civil rights.

It marks the third time in the nearly 40 years since the federal King holiday became law that it coincides with a presidential inauguration. Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama also were sworn in for their second terms on the holiday.

There was a heavy security presence outside the church, where more than two dozen police officers from across metro Atlanta stood guard with all-terrain vehicles, police motorcycles and suburban utility vehicles. Streets in the immediate vicinity of the historic church were blocked to vehicle traffic.

King was shot in Memphis, Tennessee, while standing on the balcony of the old Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968. The civil rights leader had been in the city to support a sanitation workers’ strike. The motel has been turned into the National Civil Rights Museum, which is providing free admission and offering extended hours to visitors on Monday.

Also on the schedule at the museum are musical performances, food and blood donation drives, and a livestreamed presentation that will explore King’s leadership and his relevance to present day social justice movements.

Meanwhile in New Orleans, unusually cold temperatures and an expected winter storm spurred officials to cancel an event they had planned Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. New Orleans residents woke up to below freezing temperatures as a blast from the Arctic moved into the region, and a winter storm warning was issued for Tuesday, when forecasters say 3 to 6 inches of snow and sleet is possible along with some icing.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 20
FBI acting director says in email that he's retiring from bu...
WorldJan. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration White House Arrival Bid...
WorldJan. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION:Trump Inauguration Church Service
WorldJan. 20
Biden pardons Fauci and Milley in an effort to guard against...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Inauguration Day Latest: Trump kicks off Inauguration Day pageantry with morning church service
WorldJan. 20
Inauguration Day Latest: Trump kicks off Inauguration Day pageantry with morning church service
Spurs, Pacers make their way to Paris, for a week where all eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama
WorldJan. 20
Spurs, Pacers make their way to Paris, for a week where all eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama
Do US adults support Trump's agenda? Here's what an AP-NORC poll shows
WorldJan. 20
Do US adults support Trump's agenda? Here's what an AP-NORC poll shows
Teen pleads guilty in fatal stabbings at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England
WorldJan. 20
Teen pleads guilty in fatal stabbings at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in England
Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback, emboldened to reshape American institutions
WorldJan. 20
Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback, emboldened to reshape American institutions
Billionaires' wealth soared in 2024, anti-poverty group says as the elites prepare for another Davos
WorldJan. 20
Billionaires' wealth soared in 2024, anti-poverty group says as the elites prepare for another Davos
Middle East latest: Released Israeli hostage says she has 'returned to life'
WorldJan. 20
Middle East latest: Released Israeli hostage says she has 'returned to life'
Pope Francis calls Trump's plans of mass deportation of immigrants 'a disgrace'
WorldJan. 20
Pope Francis calls Trump's plans of mass deportation of immigrants 'a disgrace'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy