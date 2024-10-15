All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 15, 2024

Missed out on the northern lights? Scientists expect more solar storms to produce auroras

Expect more dazzling northern lights as solar storms intensify. With the sun at its cycle peak, auroras are appearing further south, illuminating skies with vibrant colors. More to come in the next year.

ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN, Associated Press
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glows red in the sky above a barn, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glows red in the sky above a barn, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in East Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky along with the Big Dipper constellation on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky along with the Big Dipper constellation on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Expect to see more northern lights in unusual places as the sun continues to sizzle, space weather forecasters said Tuesday.

Strong solar storms this year have triggered shimmering auroras much farther south than usual, filling skies with hues of pink, purple, green and blue.

The sun is currently at the maximum phase of its 11-year cycle, making solar surges and northern lights more frequent. This active period was expected to last for at least another year, though when solar activity will peak won't be known until months after the fact, according to NASA and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This solar cycle has yielded more colorful auroras farther south and more are likely in the coming months, said NASA's Kelly Korreck.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Such storms can also temporarily disrupt power and communications. Ahead of a solar outburst, NOAA would alert operators of power plants and spacecraft in orbit.

In May, NOAA issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning. The storm that slammed Earth was the strongest in more than two decades, producing light displays across the Northern Hemisphere. That same month, scientists recorded the biggest flare erupting from the sun, but Earth was out of the way.

Last week, a powerful solar storm dazzled skygazers far from the Arctic Circle when auroras appeared in unexpected places including Germany, the United Kingdom, New England, New York City and even Cape Girardeau, Mo.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 16
PHOTO COLLECTION: Election 2024 Campaign for President, Octo...
WorldOct. 15
For Johnny and Matthew: Blue Jackets play their home opener ...
WorldOct. 15
Protesters demand Kellogg remove artificial colors from Froo...
WorldOct. 15
Lawyers for Sean 'Diddy' Combs ask judge to release identiti...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee shot multiple times in Las Vegas
WorldOct. 15
Former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee shot multiple times in Las Vegas
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
WorldOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
Hundreds of troops kicked out under 'don't ask, don't tell' get upgraded to honorable discharges
WorldOct. 15
Hundreds of troops kicked out under 'don't ask, don't tell' get upgraded to honorable discharges
Bills acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper from Browns, giving QB Josh Allen much-needed playmaker
WorldOct. 15
Bills acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper from Browns, giving QB Josh Allen much-needed playmaker
Trump uses interview on economics to promote tariffs and riff on his favorite themes
WorldOct. 15
Trump uses interview on economics to promote tariffs and riff on his favorite themes
Tom Brady's purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders is approved by NFL team owners
WorldOct. 15
Tom Brady's purchase of a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders is approved by NFL team owners
Hereditary nobles have sat in Britain's Parliament for centuries. Their time may be up
WorldOct. 15
Hereditary nobles have sat in Britain's Parliament for centuries. Their time may be up
FEMA resumes door-to-door visits in North Carolina after threats tied to disinformation
WorldOct. 15
FEMA resumes door-to-door visits in North Carolina after threats tied to disinformation
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy