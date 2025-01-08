All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 8, 2025

Minnesota judge orders Mike Lindell's MyPillow to pay nearly $778K to delivery service DHL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has ordered MyPillow to pay nearly $778,000 for unpaid bills and other costs to package delivery service DHL, which had sued the company that's synonymous with its founder, chief pitchman and

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, talks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump National Golf Club, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)
FILE - Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, talks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump National Golf Club, Aug. 15, 2024, in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge has ordered MyPillow to pay nearly $778,000 for unpaid bills and other costs to package delivery service DHL, which had sued the company that's synonymous with its founder, chief pitchman and election denier Mike Lindell.

The award includes over $48,000 in interest and over $4,800 for DHL's attorney's fees. The order, signed last month by Hennepin County Judge Susan Burke, said MyPillow had agreed in October to pay DHL $550,000 but failed to do so and did not send anyone to a hearing last month on DHL's effort to collect.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

DHL's lawsuit, filed in September, is one of a series of legal and financial disputes involving Chaska, Minnesota-based MyPillow and Lindell, a prominent supporter of President-elect Donald Trump who has helped amplify Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Lindell said after the lawsuit was filed that MyPillow stopped using DHL over a year earlier in a dispute over shipments that he said were DHL’s fault.

The “MyPillow Guy” is also being sued for defamation by two voting machine companies, Dominion Voting Systems in Washington, D.C., and Smartmatic in Minnesota.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 8
A new book alleges that someone at Fox News gave Trump's tea...
WorldJan. 8
Celebrities among thousands evacuated in Los Angeles fires
WorldJan. 8
Outdoor hockey is coming to Florida. The NHL will have games...
WorldJan. 8
Jimmy Carter's life intersected with slavery's legacy. His r...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment
WorldJan. 8
Mexico's President Sheinbaum offers sarcastic response to Trump's 'Gulf of America' comment
Federal Reserve officials at December meeting expected slower pace of rate cuts ahead
WorldJan. 8
Federal Reserve officials at December meeting expected slower pace of rate cuts ahead
Expected guilty plea for man in 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers case postponed due to hospitalization
WorldJan. 8
Expected guilty plea for man in 'Wizard of Oz' ruby slippers case postponed due to hospitalization
Imprisoned Belarus activist resurfaces after being held incommunicado for over 700 days
WorldJan. 8
Imprisoned Belarus activist resurfaces after being held incommunicado for over 700 days
Man accused of stockpiling 150 homemade bombs must stay in jail until trial, judge rules
WorldJan. 8
Man accused of stockpiling 150 homemade bombs must stay in jail until trial, judge rules
'Wicked' tops SAG Awards nominations, many big-names are snubbed
WorldJan. 8
'Wicked' tops SAG Awards nominations, many big-names are snubbed
Biden casts doubt on his fitness to serve another four years days before term ends
WorldJan. 8
Biden casts doubt on his fitness to serve another four years days before term ends
Former Baltimore Orioles left-hander Brian Matusz dies at 37, no cause of death announced
WorldJan. 8
Former Baltimore Orioles left-hander Brian Matusz dies at 37, no cause of death announced
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy