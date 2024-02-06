Mike Tyson-Jake Paul: How to watch the fight, time, odds

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul had to wait an extra four months for his high-profile match with 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

The delay from the original plan for July was caused by Tyson having a medical episode on a plane and needing time to recover from a stomach ulcer.

The rescheduled bout is set for Friday night at the $1.2 billion retractable roof home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas. The state has sanctioned it as a pro fight with some modifications.

Here's a guide for watching the fight:

When is the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight?

It's hard to give an exact time for the main event Friday night, but it could approach midnight Eastern time. The telecast starts at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Is the Tyson-Paul fight free on Netflix?

While this isn't the more common, and more expensive, pay-per-view format followed by most major boxing events, it does require a Netflix subscription. Netflix reported more than 280 million subscribers worldwide at the end of the third quarter in 2024.