Mikaela Shiffrin has recovered from her ski crash two months ago and told The Associated Press she plans to return to racing next Thursday at a World Cup slalom in Courchevel, France.
Shiffrin's been out since her serious fall in a giant slalom race on Nov. 30 in Killington, Vermont, where something punctured her in the side and caused severe trauma to her oblique muscles.
The 29-year-old Shiffrin remains focused only on progression, not so much her pursuit of World Cup win No. 100. Her plan includes racing the slalom and giant slalom at the world championships next month in Austria.
