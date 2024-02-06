All sections
WorldJanuary 23, 2025

Mikaela Shiffrin healed from puncture wound suffered in ski crash, will race next week in France

Mikaela Shiffrin has recovered from her ski crash two months ago and told The Associated Press she plans to return to racing next Thursday at a World Cup slalom in Courchevel, France.

PAT GRAHAM, Associated Press
FILE -Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, crashes during the second run of a women's World Cup giant slalom skiing race, Nov. 30, 2024, in Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
FILE -Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, crashes during the second run of a women's World Cup giant slalom skiing race, Nov. 30, 2024, in Killington, Vt. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Mikaela Shiffrin has recovered from her ski crash two months ago and told The Associated Press she plans to return to racing next Thursday at a World Cup slalom in Courchevel, France.

Shiffrin's been out since her serious fall in a giant slalom race on Nov. 30 in Killington, Vermont, where something punctured her in the side and caused severe trauma to her oblique muscles.

The 29-year-old Shiffrin remains focused only on progression, not so much her pursuit of World Cup win No. 100. Her plan includes racing the slalom and giant slalom at the world championships next month in Austria.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing

