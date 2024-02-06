Rescue teams were searching Friday through rubble for missing people near the city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon where an Israeli strike hit a civil defense center the night before, killing at least 13.

All those killed in the strike on the town of Douris near Baalbek were employees and volunteers of the emergency services agency, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense. Some other remains were also recovered and will require DNA testing, it said in a statement.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense expressed “deep regret over this direct attack on its members." Staffers “will continue to respond to relief calls and continue with its humanitarian mission, no matter how great the challenges and sacrifices are," it said.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of using ambulances and medical facilities to transport and store weapons. The Israeli military has not commented on the strike on the civil defense center in Baalbek.

Israel has been striking deeper inside Lebanon since September as it escalates the war against Hezbollah. After 13 months of war, more than 3,300 people have been killed and more than 14,400 wounded, Lebanon’s Health Ministry says.

The Israel-Hamas war began after Palestinian militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others. Lebanon’s Hezbollah group began firing into Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza.

Israel’s blistering 13-month war in Gaza has killed over 43,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health officials who do not distinguish between civilians and combatants. The fighting has left some 76 people dead in Israel, including 31 soldiers.

Here's the Latest:

Israeli military aid says blood supplies have been transported into Gaza to ease humanitarian crisis

JERUSALEM — Israeli authorities said blood supplies have been transported into Gaza in the latest move to ease the humanitarian suffering in the Palestinian territory.

COGAT, the Israeli military body in charge of humanitarian aid to Gaza, said the blood supplies entered via Kerem Shalom crossing on Thursday and are expected to reach Nasser Hospital in the southern city of Khan Younis in the coming days.

Throughout the 13 month conflict, hospitals in Gaza have been struggling to treat Palestinian casualties without basic medical supplies, including blood and bandages.

The announcement from COGAT comes as Israel faces mounting international pressure to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly in the war-ravaged northern areas of Jabaliya, Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya where Israel has intensified its military operations against Hamas.

COGAT facilitated at least two aid deliveries to the far north during November after a month where virtually no supplies reached these areas.

Iranian official in Beirut in talks to end Israel-Hezbollah war

BEIRUT — An Iranian official flew to Beirut on Friday to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah war with top Lebanese officials as Israel’s air force struck areas on the edge of the Lebanese capital.

The visit of Ali Larijani, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei, comes amid attempts led by the United States to end the 13-month war that broadened in September into southern and eastern Lebanon as well as Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Lebanese media reported that the U.S. ambassador to Lebanon has handed over a draft of a proposed deal to end the Israel-Hezbollah war to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.