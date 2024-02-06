The U.N. food agency says it only has enough food supplies in the Gaza Strip to keep public kitchens and bakeries open for less than two weeks, after Israel halted the entry of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies.

Here's the latest:

Israeli teen dies of her wounds from a car ramming attack

An Israeli teenager has died from her wounds after she was struck in a car ramming attack last week, Israeli authorities said Wednesday. She was identified as Yaheli Gur, 17.

A Palestinian driver rammed his car into people at a highway bus stop in northern Israel on Thursday, wounding at least eight in what authorities said was a militant attack.

Palestinians in Gaza welcome an Arab plan for rebuilding the territory

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip welcomed Arab leaders’ adoption of a plan to rebuild the territory without depopulating it.

“We are satisfied with these decisions and this summit,” said Atef Abu Zaher, from the southern city of Khan Younis. “We are clinging to our land.”

The plan advanced at the Arab summit in Cairo on Tuesday is seen as an alternative to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to resettle Gaza’s roughly 2 million Palestinians in other countries and redevelop it as a beach destination.

Even as they welcomed the Arab plan, many Palestinians expressed doubts over whether it would be implemented.

“The important thing is that the Arab countries are serious,” said Yasser Abed. He expressed hope they would follow through on the plan, “unlike the thousands of (other) decisions they have taken about our cause.”

WFP has enough food in Gaza to run kitchens for 2 weeks

The World Food Program says it only has enough food supplies in the Gaza Strip to keep public kitchens and bakeries open for less than two weeks.

Israel halted the entry of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies to the territory, home to some 2 million Palestinians, over the weekend to try and pressure Hamas to accept an alternative ceasefire arrangement six weeks into their fragile truce.

Israel allowed a surge of humanitarian aid during the first six weeks of the ceasefire. But the WFP said Wednesday that its stocks are low because it prioritized delivering food to the population. The U.N. agency also warned that its fuel stocks would only last for a few weeks.

Palestinians said prices spiked as people rushed to markets to stock up on supplies after Israel announced the tightening of its blockade. After more than 16 months of war, Gaza’s population is entirely dependent on trucked-in food and other aid. Most are displaced from their homes, and many need shelter.