Crowds of displaced Palestinians made the arduous journey back to heavily destroyed northern Gaza for a second day Tuesday, under a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Families walked for hours up a seaside road with whatever they could carry. Others packed up belongings in squalid tent camps and former schools where they’ve been sheltering in the south.

Many said they were happy to return, even though their homes in northern Gaza are likely damaged or destroyed. Others said the feeling was bittersweet, as nearly everyone has friends or relatives killed by Israel during the 15-month war.

“This is our homeland and we have to go back,” said one displaced woman, Ola Saleh.

The ceasefire is aimed at ending the war and releasing dozens of hostages and hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned or detained by Israel.

Here's the latest:

Israel's defense minister says troops will remain in Syrian buffer zone indefinitely

TEL AVIV, Israel — Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the Syrian summit of Mount Hermon, currently occupied by Israeli forces, on Tuesday and said Israel will remain there and in the buffer zone for an “unlimited time.”

Katz said Israel must stay in the zone to ensure “hostile forces” will not gain a foothold on the Israeli border nor anywhere within 50 kilometers (30 miles) beyond the zone, citing security for Israeli residents in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

For decades, the Syrian-Israeli border remained largely quiet under a 1974 agreement that established a U.N.-patrolled demilitarized buffer zone after the 1973 Mideast war.

But after Syrian President Bashar Assad’s ouster in December, Israeli forces entered the 400-square-kilometer (155-square mile) buffer zone, calling it a temporary move to block hostile forces.

However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said Israel will stay in the zone until another arrangement is in place “that ensures Israel’s security.” That drew criticism from residents of the zone and Arab countries.

Palestinians stream into northern Gaza for a second day

WADI GAZA, Gaza Strip — Palestinians streamed into northern Gaza on foot and in vehicles Tuesday, a day after Israel opened the north for the first time since the early weeks of the war with Hamas.

“Although my husband was martyred and my sons are injured, I’m happy that we’re going back home to our land and our home,” said Fayza al-Nahal, who was preparing to head north.

Many in Khan Younis in the south were preparing to walk for hours. The mood was mostly joyful, even though many knew homes had been destroyed.

"We will move from being in tents here to living in tents there. What can we do?" said Osama Ayesh. "There’s no water, there’s no electricity, there’s nothing. We will also face hardships there, but we are relieved and thankful.”