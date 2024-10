US President Biden and the first lady mark the anniversary at the White House

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden hosted a somber memorial ceremony at the White House Monday to mark the one-year anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

The Bidens looked on as Rabbi Aaron Alexander of Washington’s Adas Israel Congregation recited the Jewish remembrance prayer for the more than 1,200 people, including dozens of Americans, killed that day, listing the towns, villages and festival site that were the scenes of the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

The president then lit a lone memorial candle placed on a small table at the center of the Blue Room before they observed a moment of silence.

Earlier in the day, Biden spoke with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the White House said.

Rocket fire from Lebanon targets Israel on a tense day

TEL AVIV, Israel — Some 175 rockets were launched from Lebanon on northern Israel on Monday, injuring a woman and causing heavy damage on a tense day marking a year since the Hamas-led Oct. 7 raid, the Israeli military said.

Seven other people were injured, one severely, when volleys of rockets hit the cities of Haifa and Tiberias late on Sunday, Israel’s rescue service said.

Police said the rocket fire on Monday caused direct hits on highways and several homes.

Hezbollah said that it carried out several rocket attacks on Monday including a “large salvo” on areas north of Haifa, and on the northern Israeli city of Karmiel and the town of Kfar Vradim.

It also said it fired rockets on the edge of the Lebanese village of Maroun El-Ras, where Israeli troops took positions inside a public garden.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said it conducted an extensive aerial operation in Lebanon on Monday, striking over 120 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon within an hour. It said the targets included sites that belong to the militant group’s Radwan Forces, missiles and rockets force, and an intelligence division.

Israeli military intercepts a ballistic missile from Yemen

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen that triggered sirens across central Israel for the second time on Monday.

There were no reports of injuries.

The sirens came as Israelis marked the anniversary of the Oc. 7 Hamas attack.

Earlier on Monday, rockets fired from Gaza set off sirens in Tel Aviv and several adjacent cities.

Vandals deface mural in Italy depicting survivor of Oct. 7

MILAN — The Antisemitism Observatory in Milan said the vandalism of a mural depicting a survivor of last year’s Oct. 7 Hamas attack that killed some 1,200 people in Israel is an example of rising and “overpowering” antisemitism in Italy.

Researcher Stefano Gatti said the number of antisemitic incidents has risen to about 90 a week in the last year, from about 30 a week before. He said antisemitism has moved from the internet to the real world, and has become more “socially acceptable” as a protest against Israel’s assault in Gaza.

They include graffiti, insults, acts of intimidation and aggression, that so far have not translated into cases of bodily harm.

The mural vandalized on Monday by AleXsandro Palombo depicted a survivor, Vlada Patapov, escaping the Hamas attack. Vandals erased the figure’s head and legs from the mural near Milan’s state university.

Political feuds divide Congress over how closely to stand by Israel

WASHINGTON — There were some bipartisan efforts in the U.S. Congress to commemorate the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, but the anniversary also touched on political feuds raging over how closely the U.S. should stand by Israel.

Republicans have pushed steadfast support for Israel even amid its devastating campaign into Gaza. Earlier this year, they heartily welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the Capitol for a speech.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday called for the U.S. to “recommit to stand with Israel in its righteous fight.”

He also said that the Hamas attack that triggered the war a year ago had drawn antisemitism “out of the shadows” against Jewish communities around the world.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, was expected to speak later Monday at an event for the Republican Jewish Coalition.

Democrats, meanwhile, marked the day with statements of condolence for the victims of the Oct. 7 attack, but were divided in their continued support for Israeli aggressions. The left-wing of the party has become increasingly critical of Israel’s retaliatory attack that left Gaza in ruins and killed over 41,000 people.

“Instead of securing the release of the hostages, however, Prime Minister Netanyahu has unleashed unthinkable violence on innocent civilians in Gaza,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Ma., in a statement. “More than a million Palestinians are facing starvation. We see videos of dead children held in the arms of their parents. Violence is escalating throughout the region, including most recently in Lebanon, threatening even more human suffering.”

US Treasury sanctions 3 people for helping bankroll Hamas

WASHINGTON — U.S. Treasury on Monday sanctioned three people in Europe, a charity group and a bank in Gaza, all accused of helping to bankroll militant group Hamas.

Treasury says Hamas and its affiliates raise funds through sham charities and as of this year, the militant Palestinian group may have received as much as $10 million a month through such donations.

Included in the sanctions: Mohammad Hannoun, an Italy-based Hamas member and his Charity Association of Solidarity with the Palestinian People; Majed al-Zeer, a senior Hamas representative in Germany and Adel Doughman, who is in charge of Hamas activity in Austria. Additionally, Al-Intaj, an unlicensed Hamas-run bank in Gaza was sanctioned for allegedly providing services to Hamas.

“As we mark one year since Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack, Treasury will continue relentlessly degrading the ability of Hamas and other destabilizing Iranian proxies to finance their operations and carry out additional violent acts,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Israeli defense minister will hold talks in Washington

WASHINGTON -- Israel’s defense minister is to travel to Washington this week for talks at the Pentagon.

The visit by Yoav Gallant comes at a sensitive time in the yearlong Mideast conflict.

Israel has vowed to attack Iran following an intense Iranian missile barrage last week. Such an attack could rattle international oil markets and potentially draw in American forces in the region. Israel has also been expanding a ground offensive against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

The Pentagon’s spokesman, Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, announced the visit on the platform X, saying that Gallant and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would discuss “ongoing Middle East security developments.”

Gallant’s office confirmed the scheduled visit but gave no further details.

A Lebanese mountain village mourns the dead in an airstrike

QMATIYEH, Lebanon — A village in the mountains southeast of Beirut was in shock after an Israeli airstrike demolished a residential building and partly destroyed another, killing seven people, including three children.

Hadi Zahwe, a resident of the area, told reporters that the strike on Sunday was “terrifying.”

“There were children killed, there were children’s body parts,” he said. “This enemy is targeting civilian women and children.”

Israel has carried out a widening aerial bombardment of many parts of southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs over the past two weeks, targeting what it said were Hezbollah militants and weapons. It was not clear what the intended target was in Sunday’s strike, which was the first one to hit the area.

Mahmoud Nasr Eldin, the town’s deputy mayor, said the village contains “no security or military centers.”

”“There’s nothing in Qmatiyeh that they’re looking for — it’s a safe area,” he said. “We welcomed around 15,000 internally displaced people. They are our people, they ran away from their villages and came to get protection here.”

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy is fatally shot in the West Bank

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Israeli troops shot and killed a 12-year-old Palestinian boy in the central West Bank Monday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The boy, Hatem Ghaith, was fatally shot in the stomach at the Qalandiya refugee camp, the ministry said.

Commenting on the shooting, the Israeli army said its forces opened fire at rioters who were hurling rocks at troops operating in the area.

According to Wafa, the official Palestinian new agency, the shooting occurred during an Israeli military raid on the camp.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war a year ago, violence has surged in the occupied West Bank, where over 700 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces, according to the Health Ministry.

Netanyahu says Israel is waging a ‘war of resurrection’

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Israel was fighting a “war of resurrection” and would continue until achieving its goals, as Israelis marked the anniversary of the Hamas attack.

“This is the war of our existence — the ‘war of resurrection.’ This is what I would like to officially call the war,” Netanyahu said during a Cabinet meeting.

His comment provoked a response from a group representing the families of the hostages held in Gaza, who said they wished to “remind the prime minister that there is and will be no resurrection without the return of all the hostages.”

In a statement earlier, Netanyahu vowed that Israel would keep fighting until the “living and dead” hostages were returned, Hamas is overthrown in Gaza and residents of the country’s north and south could go back to their homes.

“Since that black day, we are under attack on seven fronts,” Netanyahu said, referring to Oct. 7, 2023. He said counterattacking Iranian-backed groups “is a necessary condition for securing our future.”

French foreign minister on a visit to Israel pleads for a cease-fire

PARIS — French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Monday pleaded in favor of a cease-fire in Gaza and Lebanon, saying that France and its partners were “ready to work collectively for de-escalation and peace in the region.”

“After a year of war, the time for diplomacy has come,” Barrot said in Jerusalem. He earlier took part in a memorial service at the site of the Nova music festival, where about 1,200 people were killed and some 250 were taken hostage in Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, 2023.

He said he had held multiple meetings while touring the region in recent days, including in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan.

Barrot reiterated France’s commitment to Israel’s security as “unwavering,” but said “force alone cannot guarantee Israel’s security.”

Barrot said that a two-state solution is “the only one that guarantees a just and lasting peace.”

Barrot’s comments came two days after French President Emmanuel Macron called for “a halt to arms exports for use in Gaza,” drawing strong criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Both leaders spoke over the phone on Sunday. Macron’s office said the French leader told Netanyahu that arms deliveries, the prolongation of the war in Gaza and its extension to Lebanon will not produce security for either Israelis or others living in the region.

“We must be consistent,” Barrot said on Monday. “We cannot ask for a cease-fire while arming the belligerents.”

Barrot announced that France will hold in a few days an international conference in support of Lebanon's army and to help strengthen its institutions.

Swedish and Czech prime ministers condemn Hamas' attack a year ago

STOCKHOLM — Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said Monday that Hamas' attack on Israel a year ago was “the worst mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust was committed.”

Kristersson said the attack also “led to an escalated conflict in the Middle East that is still ongoing, with tens of thousands of civilian casualties and enormous suffering.”

Kristersson called for a cease-fire and the release of hostages, a de-escalation in the region and an increased humanitarian access.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala reiterated his country’s support for Israel on the anniversary of the attack by Hamas.

“A few days ago, Israel was attacked again by Iran. Again, unfortunately, anti-Semitism in various forms is also on the rise,” Fiala wrote on X.

“Tensions in the Middle East bring suffering to many people. However, terrorist organizations will not bring peace and a dignified life to people there. Israel defends its existence, it is repeatedly attacked and must have the right to defend itself. Therefore, on the day of this tragic anniversary, I repeat: The Czech Republic stands by Israel!”

Erdogan condemns Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used the anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack to condemn Israel's military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

“Today, I remember with sorrow the tens of thousands of people that the murderous Israeli government has massacred since Oct. 7,” Erdogan said in a message posted on X. “I convey my most heartfelt condolences to my brothers from Gaza, Palestine, and Lebanon.”

An outspoken critic of Israel’s actions in Gaza and more recently the war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, Erdogan said: “Israel’s long-standing policy of genocide, occupation, and invasion must finally come to an end.”

He has praised Hamas previously as a “liberation group.” Erdogan on Monday made no mention of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, in which the militants killed about 1,200 people and dragged some 250 hostages back to Gaza. The subsequent war in Gaza has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians and displaced most of the territory’s 2.3 million population.

“Israel will sooner or later pay the price for this genocide, which it has been implementing for a year and which is still continuing,” Erdogan wrote. “Just as Hitler was stopped by a joint alliance of humanity, (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and his killer network will be stopped in the same way.”

Pope Francis refers to the ‘fuse of hatred’ lit a year ago

ROME — The Vatican marked the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel by taking up a collection for the people of Gaza and publishing a letter form Pope Francis to Catholics in the region expressing his solidarity.

Francis made no mention of Israel, Hamas or hostages in the letter dated Oct. 7 and addressed to Catholics in the Middle East, especially in Gaza. He referred to the “fuse of hatred” being lit one year ago, and the spiral of violence that had ensued, in insisting that what is needed is dialogue and peace.

After some comments that upset Israel early on in the conflict, Francis has usually tried to strike an even tone, often referring to Palestinians and Israel in his frequent appeals for peace. But he recently suggested Israel was using disproportionate and “immoral” force in Lebanon and Gaza.

And on the Oct. 7 anniversary, Francis spoke in general terms to people of all religious confessions in the region, thanking Christians for staying in their historic lands and directing himself in a particular way to the people of Gaza.

“I am close to you, I am with you. I am with you, the people of Gaza, long embattled and in dire straits. You are in my thoughts and prayers daily,” he wrote.

Francis said he was particularly close to those who have been forced to flee their homes to find refuge from bombing; to the mothers weeping over their dead children and those “who are afraid to look up for fear of fire raining down from the skies.”

Francis has called for a day of fasting and prayer on Monday, and his chief almsgiver announced he was taking up a collection from participants in Francis’ big meeting of bishops at the Vatican this week.

He urged donors to be particularly generous, saying the proceeds of the fundraising drive would go straight to the Catholic parish in Gaza, where Francis calls every day.

At least 10 Lebanese firefighters killed in the country's south

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s Health Ministry said an Israeli strike in the country’s south killed at least 10 firefighters on Monday.

It said more people were buried under the rubble and the death toll may rise.

The ministry said the firefighters were in a municipality building in the town of Baraachit that was hit as they prepared to embark on a rescue mission.

Biden and Harris condemn Hamas on the attack anniversary and call for a cease-fire

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris condemned Hamas on the anniversary of the militant group’s attack on Israel, while reiterating their administration’s commitment to cementing cease-fire deals to end fighting in Gaza and Lebanon.

“On this solemn anniversary, let us bear witness to the unspeakable brutality of the October 7th attacks but also to the beauty of the lives that were stolen that day,” Biden said in a statement.

The president said that he thinks every day of the more than 100 hostages still in captivity and their families. He vowed that his administration “will never give up until we bring all of the remaining hostages home safely.”

Biden added that “history will also remember October 7th as a dark day for the Palestinian people because of the conflict that Hamas unleashed that day.”

Gaza’s Health Ministry says more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack triggered the Israel-Hamas war. The ministry does not differentiate between fighters and civilians in its count but says a little over half of those killed were women and children.

“It is far past time for a hostage and ceasefire deal to end the suffering of innocent people,” Harris said. “And I will always fight for the Palestinian people to be able to realize their right to dignity, freedom, security, and self-determination.”

Israeli military warns dozens of towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate

BEIRUT — The Israeli military Monday warned people in over a dozen towns and villages in southern Lebanon to evacuate, including the coastal town where the U.N. peacekeeping mission is headquartered.

Israeli evacuation warnings in recent days have expanded to include a provincial capital, as troops continue their ground incursion backed by intense airstrikes.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission, known as UNIFIL, is headquartered in Naqoura, not far from the coastal city of Tyre.

Israel’s Arabic military spokesperson Avichay Adraee in a post on X told residents to immediately flee north. “You are not allowed to head southward,” the statement read. “Any movement to the south puts your lives at risk.”

Lebanon’s cash-strapped government estimates that some 1.2 million people have been displaced in the fighting and it's struggling to support them.

Israel says its aim is to weaken Hezbollah to allow its displaced residents to move back to northern Israel. Hezbollah maintains that it will stop firing rockets at Israel when there is a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, in solidarity with its ally Hamas.

Israeli military orders an evacuation in southern Gaza after Hamas' rocket attack

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military ordered people to evacuate areas near the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip after Hamas fired rockets at Tel Aviv.

The military had also ordered an evacuation of the areas east of Khan Younis earlier in the war when it sent ground troops into the territory’s second largest city.

The latest orders on Monday came after a barrage of five rockets triggered air raid sirens in central Israel, lightly wounded two women and caused minor damage. The military said the rockets were fired from the area of Khan Younis.

Hamas claimed the attack, which came as Israelis marked the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack out of Gaza that triggered the war.

On Sunday, the military reiterated warnings for the entire population of northern Gaza to flee south. Those warnings date back to the early weeks of the war, when Israeli forces sealed off the north and launched heavy operations there.

A year of war has inflicted heavy losses on Hamas, but its fighters have repeatedly regrouped in areas where Israel has carried out large operations.

Netanyahu addresses an Oct. 7 memorial

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “arose as a nation as lions” following the Oct. 7 attack a year ago.

“We remember our fallen, our hostages — whom we are committed to return — our heroes who fell in defense of our homeland and country. We went through a terrible massacre a year ago and we arose as a nation as lions,” Netanyahu said at a memorial commemorating the anniversary of the attack.

He visited the memorial in Jerusalem for civilians, first responders and soldiers killed in the Hamas-led attack and the war it ignited. He spoke alongside the mayor of Jerusalem as the two held a small tribute at an event that appeared closed to the public.

Netanyahu has faced heavy criticism for security lapses that allowed the attack to unfold and mass protests over his failure to return some 100 hostages still held in Gaza, around a third of whom are believed to be dead.

The attack one year ago killed some 1,200 people across southern Israel, mostly civilians. Palestinian militants dragged some 250 hostages back to Gaza. The subsequent war in Gaza has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians and displaced most of the territory’s 2.3 million population.

Nearly 700 Americans have left Lebanon

WASHINGTON — The State Department says nearly 700 American citizens, green card holders and family members have now left Lebanon aboard U.S.-contracted planes since late September.

The department said Monday that about 90 passengers — less than a third of the planes 300-person capacity — departed Beirut for Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday on the latest flight.

Hundreds of other Americans have left Lebanon aboard regularly scheduled commercial flights since fighting between Israel and Hezbollah intensified.

The department said it has made more than 2,900 seats available for Americans on those flights.

Jordan's foreign minister criticizes Israel's war with Hezbollah

BEIRUT — Jordan’s top diplomat on Monday slammed Israel’s war with the militant Hezbollah group in Lebanon, saying it is pushing the Middle East into the “abyss of full-scale regional war.”

“We are facing a disaster and a dangerous escalation that threatens the region,” Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. “Israel bears responsibility of this aggression, the escalation in the region, and any new escalation that the region faces.”

He spoke in a news conference following a meeting with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut.

Safadi said that Jordan backs the Lebanese government’s initiative to elect a new president and commitment to implement the U.N. Security Council resolution that ended Israel’s last war with Hezbollah in 2006, and that would keep southern Lebanon exclusively under the control of the Lebanese military and U.N. peacekeepers.

He added that Jordan, like Lebanon, backed an initiative by the United States and France for a three-week cease-fire in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, as the region braces for an Israeli retaliation for Iran's missile attack, Safadi said Jordan rejects either country using its airspace in their tit-for-tat hostitilies.

“We will not a battlefield for anyone,” he said. “We made this message clear to Iran and to Israel as well.”

Australian prime minister attends a vigil in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attended a vigil commemorating the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and walked in Melbourne with members of the Jewish community and lawmakers from across party lines.

Albanese was not expected to speak at the vigil, attended by thousands. In a statement, he said the day carried “terrible pain” and his government “unequivocally” condemned Hamas’ actions.

“Since the atrocities of October 7, Jewish Australians have felt the cold shadows of antisemitism reaching into the present day -- and as a nation we say never again,” he said.

“We unequivocally condemn all prejudice and hatred. There is no place in Australia for discrimination against people of any faith,” Albanese said. He acknowledged the “devastating” loss of civilian lives since Oct. 7.

Hundreds of people gathered Monday night at Sydney town hall for a vigil for Palestinian lives lost in the conflict amid a heavy police presence. Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters had rallied across Australia’s cities on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the first of two repatriation flights organized by the Australian government to transport Australians from Lebanon touched down in Sydney on Monday evening with nearly 350 people on board.

Kibbutz Be'eri commemorates the Oct. 7 attack

KIBBUTZ BE’ERI, Israel — Members of Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the hardest-hit communities during the Oct. 7 attack, gathered amid the burned ruins of their homes and demanded an immediate return of the hostages during a memorial and rally on Monday.

More than 95 people were killed there and 30 were taken hostage on Oct. 7, according to the community’s spokesperson. Some of the women and children from the kibbutz were released in a cease-fire deal in November, but 10 hostages from Be’eri remain in captivity. Israel believes most of them are no longer alive.

On Monday, the community marched silently through the streets of the kibbutz bearing signs of the hostages before gathering for a rally, unfurling a massive flag with the words “Be’eri cannot heal until everyone is home.”

Ella Ben-Ami, whose father Ohad Ben-Ami was kidnapped from Be’eri, addressed the crowd and demanded the government of Israel bring her father home.

She said she continues to take solace from the video of his kidnapping, when he stands tall and proud, as if he knew he was being filmed, to broadcast a message to his family that he would be OK.

Many people at Be’eri were dreading the anniversary, which felt like an “impossible” amount of time, she said. “But then I stop for a moment I think that my father woke up today to count a year in captivity, a year!” she said.

Meloni visits the Rome synagogue

ROME — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who has voiced strong support for Israel, commemorated the Oct. 7 anniversary by visiting the main synagogue in Rome and reaffirming Israel’s right to defend itself.

Meloni also denounced the “latent and rampant antisemitism” that has arisen in the year since the Hamas attacks, citing in particular pro-Palestinian protests in Italy over the weekend, some of which turned violent.

While asserting Israel’s lights to live safely within its borders, she insisted that it respect international law and lamented the devastation unleashed by Israeli forces in Gaza. She said Palestinians in Gaza had been “victims twice over: first of Hamas’ cynicism, which uses them as human shields, and then of Israeli military operations.”

As the current president of the Group of Seven, Italy will continue to work for an immediate cease-fire, “the release of Israeli hostages and the stabilization of the Israeli-Lebanese border through the full implementation of U.N. resolutions,” Meloni said.

Since coming to office in 2022, Meloni has taken several initiatives to show her strong support for Italy’s Jewish community and Israel. Her Brothers of Italy party has roots in the neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, or MSI, which was founded in 1946 by sympathizers of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.

Hamas fires rockets from Gaza, setting off sirens in central Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military said on Monday that projectiles fired from Gaza set off sirens in central Tel Aviv, as Israel marks a year to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury. The sirens came as Israelis were marking the anniversary to the deadliest attack in their country’s history. That attack one year ago began with a volley of rockets from Gaza.

Israeli strikes hit locations used by Hamas-run police in central Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israeli strikes hit two makeshift points used by Hamas-run police at a hospital in central Gaza, wounding a journalist. There were no police present at the sites when they were hit early Monday.

Ali al-Attar, a journalist working for Al Jazeera, was hit by shrapnel while he was inside a tent used by reporters nearby, according to an Associated Press journalist.

Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, operated a police force numbering in the tens of thousands before the war. They have adopted a low profile after being repeatedly targeted by Israeli strikes but still maintain control on the ground in Gaza.

Lebanon's Hezbollah group pledges to keep fighting Israel

BEIRUT — The Lebanese Hezbollah militant group on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to support Hamas by fighting Israel along Lebanon's southern border.

The statement came a year after its allies from the Palestinian Hamas group staged a surprise attack into southern Israel, setting off the war, and amid ongoing intense Israeli airstrikes and a ground incursion into Lebanon.

Hezbollah maintains that it will stop its attacks if there is a cease-fire in Gaza, and although its longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed. Large swaths of southern and eastern Lebanon have been targeted in Israeli airstrikes.

“We are confident, God willing, in the ability of our resistance to repel the aggression, and in our great and resistant people to be patient, steadfast, and endure until this calamity is removed,” Hezbollah said.

The Lebanese government estimates that some 1.2 million people in Lebanon have been displaced, mostly during the escalations less than a month ago.

Hezbollah also praised Iran and other Tehran-backed groups in the region, notably Yemen's Houthis and Iraqi Shiite militias for their attacks on Israel.

Families gather across southern Israel to mark anniversary of Oct. 7 attack

BE’ERI, Israel — Across southern Israel on Monday, families gathered in spots where their loved ones were killed during Hamas’ attack, marking a year since the assault that sparked the war in Gaza.

They crowded into roadside bomb shelters that became death traps when people seeking shelter from Hamas rockets and militants were sprayed with bullets or struck by grenades.

People were also visiting spots on the side of a main road marked with memorials.

In Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the hardest-hit communities struck in Hamas’ attack, where roughly 100 residents were killed and 30 kidnapped on Oct. 7, hundreds marched silently holding signs bearing photos of people still being held captive in Gaza. They held a rally in front of homes destroyed in the attack.

French President Macron says pain of Oct. 7 ‘as vivid as it was a year ago’

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron took to social media on Monday to mark the one-year anniversary since Hamas’ attack on Israel.

“The pain remains, as vivid as it was a year ago. The pain of the Israeli people. Ours. The pain of wounded humanity,” Macron said on X. “We do not forget the victims, the hostages, or the families with broken hearts from absence or waiting. I send them our fraternal thoughts.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot was in Israel for the anniversary and attended a memorial service at the site of the Nova music festival where hundreds were killed in Hamas’ attack.

Barrot, talking to the families of victims, pledged France’s support in the face of “the worst anti-Semitic massacre in our history since the Holocaust.”

“The joyful dawn of what should have been a day of celebration was suddenly torn apart by unspeakable horror,” he said. “France mourns alongside Israel our 48 compatriots victims of barbarism.”

Barrot, who is expected to speak with his counterpart Israel Katz later Monday, said that Macron will also meet in Paris with family members of Israelis held hostage today.

Japan expresses condolences on anniversary of Hamas attack

TOKYO — Japan has expressed its condolences to families of victims on the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and demanded the immediate release of hostages.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters on Monday that Japan is seriously concerned about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip amid continued fighting, the large number of civilian casualties and the ongoing security threats to both Israeli and Palestinian people.

“Japan continues to urge all parties including Israel to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, and strongly urges them to steadily work toward realization of a cease-fire,” Hayashi said.

He added that Japan strongly supports mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt and Qatar in achieving negotiations for the release of the hostages and a cease-fire.

Group representing families of hostages announces death of a captive

TEL AVIV, Israel — A group representing the families of Israeli hostages announced on Monday the death of a captive whose body is still being held in Gaza.

The Hostages and Families Forum said Idan Shtivi, 28, was captured from the Nova music festival on Oct. 7. He was thought to have been taken alive.

Israeli media reported that he was killed that day and his body was taken into Gaza.

It was not immediately clear how Shtivi’s death became apparent, but in previous such announcements, the Israeli military has discovered evidence indicating a hostage’s death.

The announcement of Shtivi’s death comes as Israelis are marking one year since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, where militants killed 1,200 people and kidnapped 250 others. About 100 remain in captivity, although more than a third of those are said to be dead.

Hundreds gather at Nova music festival site to remember Oct. 7 victims

RE’IM, Israel — Hundreds of families and friends of people killed at the Nova music festival gathered Monday at the site of the attack, where nearly 400 were gunned down during Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault.

Families gathered around photos of their loved ones, which were arranged in a semicircle around what was the DJ stage. Many lit candles and added mementos or photos, crying and embracing. Overhead, army helicopters circled and constant booms echoed across the area, causing many to flinch.

“We can’t understand how a year has passed,” said Shimon Busika, whose son, Yarden, 25, was killed at the festival. “It’s the most natural place to be, to be here for this moment of silence,” he said.

Busika said it took them a long time, piecing together testimony from other survivors, to understand what happened in Yarden’s last moments. They now know he was killed around 9:20 near a yellow container at the festival where many others were killed, and they will hold a second minute of silence there at the moment he was killed.

The last sounds of the trance track that was playing at the Nova site on Oct. 7 one year ago stopped abruptly, as hundreds of family members and friends of the more than 300 victims stood in a moment of silence. One woman’s piercing wail broke the silence as booms echoed from the fighting in Gaza, just a few kilometers (miles) away.

20 Indonesians who were evacuated from Lebanon arrive in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Twenty Indonesian nationals and a Lebanese evacuated from Lebanon arrived in Jakarta on a commercial flight early Monday and will likely be followed by 20 more in the afternoon, officials said.

President Joko Widodo has called to prioritize the evacuation of Indonesians in Lebanon as hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah escalate and fears of a wider regional war in the Middle East grow.

“I have directed the foreign affairs minister to take immediate action to ensure the safety and protection of our citizens and expedite their evacuation,” Widodo said last week.

Indonesia’s Embassy in Beirut had prepared evacuation procedures for citizens as part of its contingency planning since August. The Embassy evacuated 25 Indonesian citizens who returned safely to Indonesia last month, said Judha Nugraha, Director of Indonesian Citizen Protection at the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

There are 116 registered Indonesian citizens in Lebanon, most of them students, migrant workers and people married to Lebanese nationals. Many of them have chosen to remain there for various reasons, Nugraha said.

Australian PM Albanese condemns Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement Monday that the day carried “terrible pain” and his government “unequivocally” condemned Hamas' attack on Israel a year ago.

Hamas militants stormed from the blockaded Gaza Strip into nearby Israeli towns on Oct. 7 a year ago, killing dozens and abducting others in an unprecedented surprise attack.

Albanese said that since the attack, Jewish Australians have “felt the cold shadows of antisemitism reaching into the present day — and as a nation we say never again.”

“We unequivocally condemn all prejudice and hatred. There is no place in Australia for discrimination against people of any faith,” Albanese said.

He added that “every innocent life matters” and the number of civilians killed in the conflict was “a devastating tragedy.”

“Today we reflect on the truth of our shared humanity, of the hope that peace is possible, and the belief that it belongs to all people,” Albanese said.

New Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs as Hezbollah claims blasts in Israel's Haifa

BEIRUT — A new round of airstrikes hit Beirut suburbs late Sunday as Israel intensified its bombardment of northern Gaza and southern Lebanon. Palestinian officials said a strike on a mosque in Gaza killed at least 19 people.

Rocket sirens and blasts were heard in Haifa in northern Israel late Sunday, and Hezbollah claimed the attack.

Israel’s military said at least five projectiles were identified coming from Lebanon and “fallen projectiles” were found in the area. The military showed what appeared to be rubble along a street. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it was treating a teen with shrapnel injuries to the head and a man who fell from a window due to a blast.