WorldFebruary 21, 2025

Middle East latest: Netanyahu says body Hamas released was that of a woman from Gaza, not a hostage

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a body that Hamas militants released during the handover of remains of Israeli hostages is that of a woman from Gaza instead of that of Shiri Bibas, the mother of two young boys whose bodies were returned on Thursday.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A convoy carrying the coffins of four bodies arrives at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, after they were handed over by Hamas in Gaza. Israel has identified three of the bodies as hostages and said the other was of an unknown person. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A convoy carrying the coffins of four bodies arrives at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, after they were handed over by Hamas in Gaza. Israel has identified three of the bodies as hostages and said the other was of an unknown person. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A convoy carrying coffins containing four bodies, handed over by Hamas in Gaza, drives by a road near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Israel has identified three of the bodies as hostages and said the other was of an unknown person. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A convoy carrying coffins containing four bodies, handed over by Hamas in Gaza, drives by a road near Kibbutz Reim, southern Israel, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Israel has identified three of the bodies as hostages and said the other was of an unknown person. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a body that Hamas militants released during the handover of remains of Israeli hostages is that of a woman from Gaza instead of that of Shiri Bibas, the mother of two young boys whose bodies were returned on Thursday.

In a statement released Friday, Netanyahu criticized the handover of the wrong remains as a “cruel and malicious violation” of the ceasefire agreement, which has halted fighting in the Gaza Strip, and said Hamas would “pay the full price” for the action.

Hamas militants turned over four bodies on Thursday under the tenuous ceasefire, which has paused over 15 months of war. Israeli confirmed one body was that of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 when he was abducted during the Hamas attack on Israel that started the war on Oct. 7, 2023.

The remains of Shiri Bibas’ two young sons, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, were positively identified, the Israeli Defense Forces said, but added the fourth body was not that of their mother, nor of any other hostage.

“We will work with determination to bring Shiri home together with all our hostages — both living and dead — and ensure that Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and malicious violation of the agreement,” Netanyahu said.

“The sacred memory of Oded Lifshitz and Ariel and Kfir Bibas will be forever enshrined in the heart of the nation. May God avenge their blood. And so we will avenge,” he added.

