WorldJanuary 14, 2025

Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill 18 in Gaza, medics say, as Hamas accepts a ceasefire draft

Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least 18 people overnight, including women and children, health officials said Tuesday, as Israel and Hamas appeared to be narrowing in on a ceasefire deal

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Palestinians bury the body of a relative who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians bury the body of a relative who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians carry the body of a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians carry the body of a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man reacts as he carries the body of a child who was killed by an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A man reacts as he carries the body of a child who was killed by an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A child reacts next to the bodies of his relatives who were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A child reacts next to the bodies of his relatives who were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians react next to the bodies of their relatives who were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians react next to the bodies of their relatives who were killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives react next to the body of a Palestinian who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Relatives react next to the body of a Palestinian who was killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mourners react as they carry the bodies of Palestinians who were killed by an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Mourners react as they carry the bodies of Palestinians who were killed by an Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip at the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A part of a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels is casing on the roof of a house in the Israeli village of Mevo Beitar, near Jerusalem, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A part of a missile fired by Yemen's Houthi rebels is casing on the roof of a house in the Israeli village of Mevo Beitar, near Jerusalem, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Destroyed buildings are seen inside the Gaza Strip from southern Israel, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Destroyed buildings are seen inside the Gaza Strip from southern Israel, Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators hold torches during a protest calling for the immediate release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Demonstrators hold torches during a protest calling for the immediate release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Demonstrators hold signs and flares during a protest calling for the immediate release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Demonstrators hold signs and flares during a protest calling for the immediate release of the hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed at least 18 people overnight, including women and children, health officials said Tuesday, as Israel and Hamas appeared to be narrowing in on a ceasefire deal to end the 15-month war and release dozens of hostages.

Two officials involved in the talks told The Associated Press that Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of hostages. An Israeli official said progress has been made, but the details are being finalized.

Two strikes in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah killed two women and their four children, who ranged in age from 1 month to 9 years old. One of the women was pregnant and the baby did not survive, according to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the bodies.

Another 12 people were killed in two strikes on the southern city of Khan Younis, according to the European Hospital.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military. Israel says it only targets militants and accuses them of hiding among civilians in shelters and tent camps for the displaced.

Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, when militants stormed into southern Israel and killed about 1,200 people and abducted around 250. A third of the 100 hostages still held in Gaza are believed to be dead.

The Israel Hamas-war has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to health authorities there. The Health Ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians, but says women and children make up more than half the fatalities.

___

Here’s the latest:

Qatar says Israel and Hamas are their ‘closest point’ yet to a ceasefire deal in Gaza

CAIRO — Qatar says Israel and Hamas are at the “closest point” yet to agreeing on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of dozens of hostages.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said at a weekly briefing Tuesday that the ongoing negotiations are positive and productive, while declining to get into the details of the sensitive talks.

Qatar has been a key mediator with Hamas in over a year of indirect talks and is currently hosting the negotiations.

Hamas has accepted a draft agreement for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of dozens of hostages, two officials involved in the talks told The Associated Press. An Israeli official said progress has been made, but the details are being finalized.

Trump says a possible ceasefire deal for Gaza is ‘very close’

President-elect Donald Trump has described a possible ceasefire for Gaza as being “very close.”

“I understand ... there’s been a handshake and they are getting it finished -- and maybe by the end of the week,” Trump told the American cable channel Newsmax Monday night.

He added that part of the deal would see “bodies” brought out of the Gaza Strip, without elaborating.

Israel and Hamas are under renewed pressure to halt the conflict in the lead-up to Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration. The phased deal would be based on a framework laid out by President Joe Biden in May and endorsed by the U.N. Security Council.

A missile fired by Houthi rebels targets central Israel

JERUSALEM — A missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeted central Israel early Tuesday, causing sirens to blare and people to flee into bomb shelters. Several Israeli strikes also hit the Gaza Strip overnight and early on Tuesday.

The Israeli military said it made several attempts to intercept a missile launched from Yemen and “the missile was likely intercepted.” The Magen David Adom emergency service in Israel said there were no injuries from the missile or falling debris, but some people suffered injuries when running to shelters.

Israeli police said several homes outside Jerusalem were damaged by fallen debris and released a photo of what appeared to be a missile casing on the roof of a house.

Israel’s military also said an earlier missile was intercepted before it entered Israeli territory.

Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who have held Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, since 2014, have launched direct attacks on Israel and some 100 commercial ships as part of their campaign over Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis acknowledged the attack early Tuesday.

