All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 12, 2025

Middle East latest: Israeli military says it struck 2 people in Gaza who were flying a drone

The Israeli military said Wednesday it struck two people in the southern Gaza Strip who were flying a drone, which was observed

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Palestinians sit in their partially standing homes, covered with sheets as makeshift walls, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians sit in their partially standing homes, covered with sheets as makeshift walls, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Palestinian family cooks on fire next to their tent, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
A Palestinian family cooks on fire next to their tent, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians walk in the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians walk in the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians stand in their partially standing homes, covered with sheets as makeshift walls, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinians stand in their partially standing homes, covered with sheets as makeshift walls, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man sits in his partially standing home, covered with sheets as makeshift walls, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
A man sits in his partially standing home, covered with sheets as makeshift walls, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinian children play in a partially standing home, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinian children play in a partially standing home, in an area largely destroyed by the Israeli army's air and ground offensive in Jabaliya, Gaza Strip, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Israeli military said Wednesday it struck two people in the southern Gaza Strip who were flying a drone, which was observed entering Gaza from Israel after past attempts to use drones to smuggle in weapons.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says a 44-year-old man was killed in an Israeli strike near the southern city of Rafah on Wednesday, without providing further details.

Munir al-Bursh, director general of the ministry, said Tuesday that at least 92 Palestinians have been killed and more than 800 wounded by Israeli fire since the fragile ceasefire took hold last month.

The Israeli military says it has fired upon people who approach its forces or enter certain areas in violation of the truce.

Hamas has threatened to delay the next scheduled release of hostages on Saturday, accusing Israel of violating the agreement by firing on people and by not allowing the stipulated amounts of tents, shelters and other vital aid to enter the territory.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the support of President Donald Trump, has warned that Israel would resume fighting if hostages are not freed on Saturday. Trump has threated that “all hell” will break out if the militant group does not release the remaining Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Saturday.

Here’s the latest:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The family of a Gaza doctor says he was tortured in Israeli detention

JERUSALEM — The family of a prominent Gaza Strip physician who was detained by Israeli forces when they raided a hospital in December says he was tortured by the army and kept in solitary confinement for 24 days.

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya's family said he's currently in the Ofer prison near Jerusalem, where he met with a lawyer for the first time on Tuesday. They said there are no charges against him, hoping that means he could be released soon.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military or the Prison Service

The Al Mezan rights group said one of its lawyers was able to visit him on Tuesday for the first time since his detention. The group said the physician was initially taken to the Sde Teiman facility in southern Israel, where former detainees and rights groups have reported rampant abuses.

“He reported being forcibly stripped, having his hands tightly shackled, and being made to sit on sharp gravel for approximately five hours by Israeli forces,” it said, adding that he was also beaten with batons and subjected to electric shocks.

Abu Safiya was the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, one of the last functioning medical facilities in northern Gaza that was raided in December. Israel's military said Hamas militants were using the facility and that over 240 suspects were detained.

Israel has raided several Gaza hospitals during the 15-month war sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack. It accuses Hamas and other militants of using hospitals for military purposes, something hospital officials have denied.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 12
Kremlin says unidentified Russian freed in US in exchange fo...
WorldFeb. 12
Australian hospital examines patient records after nurse cla...
WorldFeb. 12
Snow and freezing rain pummel the mid-Atlantic while Califor...
WorldFeb. 12
Relatives of Israeli hostages are terrified as the Gaza ceas...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Amnesty International details gruesome impact of gang violence on children in Haiti
WorldFeb. 12
Amnesty International details gruesome impact of gang violence on children in Haiti
Trump administration battles employee lawsuit to block dismantling of USAID
WorldFeb. 12
Trump administration battles employee lawsuit to block dismantling of USAID
When does a heartbeat start? South Carolina Supreme Court again takes up abortion issue
WorldFeb. 12
When does a heartbeat start? South Carolina Supreme Court again takes up abortion issue
Trump readies matching tariffs on trade partners, possibly setting up a major economic showdown
WorldFeb. 12
Trump readies matching tariffs on trade partners, possibly setting up a major economic showdown
Paul McCartney rocks the Bowery. Inside his surprise NYC concert
WorldFeb. 12
Paul McCartney rocks the Bowery. Inside his surprise NYC concert
US aid freeze sets back fight against human trafficking in Cambodia
WorldFeb. 12
US aid freeze sets back fight against human trafficking in Cambodia
Her parents were injured in a Tesla crash. She ended up having to pay Tesla damages
WorldFeb. 12
Her parents were injured in a Tesla crash. She ended up having to pay Tesla damages
California's insurer for people without private coverage needs $1 billion more for LA fires claims
WorldFeb. 11
California's insurer for people without private coverage needs $1 billion more for LA fires claims
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy