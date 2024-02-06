All sections
November 1, 2024

Middle East latest: Israel pounds Beirut suburb Dahiyeh with airstrikes overnight

Israel’s air force pounded

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A municipality worker uses a bulldozer to remove the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit in an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A municipality worker uses a bulldozer to remove the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit in an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flame and smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, early Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Flame and smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, early Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man rides with his family a three-wheeled motorized known as "tok-toks," as they pass by a car that was damaged after an Israeli airstrike hit a building on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A man rides with his family a three-wheeled motorized known as "tok-toks," as they pass by a car that was damaged after an Israeli airstrike hit a building on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man takes pictures by his mobile phone of a destroyed building hit by an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, early Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A man takes pictures by his mobile phone of a destroyed building hit by an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, early Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man shows his newly duplex apartment on his mobile phone how it was before it was attacked by an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A man shows his newly duplex apartment on his mobile phone how it was before it was attacked by an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Flame and smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, early Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Flame and smoke rise from Israeli airstrikes on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, early Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A municipality worker uses a skid steer loader to reopen a bridge closed by the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
A municipality worker uses a skid steer loader to reopen a bridge closed by the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Israel’s air force pounded Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh overnight, destroying dozens of buildings in several neighborhoods, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said Friday.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Recently, Israel has intensified its airstrikes on the northeastern city of Baalbek and nearby villages, as well as different parts of southern Lebanon. International mediators are ramping up efforts to halt the wars in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, circulating new proposals to wind down the regional conflict.

Lebanon’s Heath Ministry said more than 2,800 people have been killed and 13,000 wounded since Oct. 8, 2023, when Hezbollah began firing rockets almost daily into Israel, drawing retaliation.

The death toll from more than a year of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has passed 43,000, Palestinian officials reported this week, without distinguishing between civilians and combatants. The war began after Hamas-led militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others.

___

Here’s the latest:

Israel pounds Beirut suburb overnight with airstrikes

BEIRUT — Israel’s air force resumed airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburb, destroying buildings in several neighborhoods, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said Friday. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The early Friday airstrikes on Dahiyeh — after a four-day lull during which no airstrikes were reported in the suburb — destroyed dozens of buildings and caused fires in the area, the agency said.

In recent days, Israel has intensified its airstrikes on the northeastern city of Baalbek and nearby villages, as well as different parts of southern Lebanon.

