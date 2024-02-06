Netanyahu says Hezbollah uses U.N. peacekeepers as “human shields” after Israeli strikes wounded five of them in recent days.

The Italian premier also said she is convinced that, through the full implementation of U .N. Security Council Resolution 1701, “we can contribute to the stabilization of the Israeli-Lebanese border and ensure the return home of all displaced persons.”

Both Lebanese troops and U.N. peacekeepers are deployed in southern Lebanon to enforce the resolution that ended a bloody monthlong 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Foreign ministers of Iraq, Iran warn Israel against sparking broader war

BAGHDAD — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that the Middle East faces “dangerous challenges” as Tehran anticipates an Israeli strike.

“Iran does not seek war, but we are prepared for war,” Araghchi said at a news conference in Baghdad after meeting with his Iraqi counterpart.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein said Israel was forbidden from using Iraq’s airspace in any possible strike against Iran.

Baghdad’s top diplomat said an outbreak of regional war will create not only a global crisis but also fertile ground for the reemergence of extremist groups like the Islamic State.

“We are trying to keep the conflict away from the region and Iraq,” he said.

Iran's foreign minister warns the US against sending forces to operate in Israel

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s foreign minister indirectly threatened U.S. forces potentially operating in Israel in an online post Sunday.

The comments came in a post on the social platform X long associated with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who helped reached Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

In the message, Araghchi referred to the United States potentially sending one of its Terminal High Altitude Area Defense systems to Israel. Any move of one of the systems, known by the acronym THAAD, to Israel would involve the deployment of soldiers to operate the complex system.

“The US has been delivering record amount of arms to Israel,” the X message read. “It is now also putting lives of its troops at risk by deploying them to operate US missile systems in Israel.”

It added: “While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment over the remarks, which were carried by Iranian state media.

Israel is widely believed to be planning to attack Iran over its missile barrage on Israel earlier this month, its second direct attack on Israel during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that’s widened to Lebanon and involved other Iranian-backed militant groups in the region.

The THAAD is a defensive system that shoots down incoming ballistic missiles, like those fired by Iran in its last attack.

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis reiterated his call on Sunday for an “immediate ceasefire" in the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and asked for the U.N. peacekeepers to be “respected.”

“I continue to follow with concern what is happening in the Middle East,” the pontiff said during his Angelus prayer from the balcony overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

“Let’s pursue the paths of diplomacy and dialogue to achieve peace,” he added, stressing he feels close to all the peoples involved: Palestine, Israel, Lebanon. He prayed for all the victims, the displaced, the hostages, saying he hoped they would be released “immediately.”

The pope wished “that this great and unnecessary suffering generated by hatred and revenge will soon come to an end.”