All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 28, 2025

Middle East latest: Hundreds gather as hostage remains are buried

Hundreds of people gathered in the stadium of hostage Tsachi Idan’s favorite soccer team in Tel Aviv Friday to pay their respects ahead of his burial.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
People attend a public memorial ceremony for slain hostage Tsachi Idan, a fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C., who was killed in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Hebrew: "Tsachi Idan - red in the soul." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
People attend a public memorial ceremony for slain hostage Tsachi Idan, a fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C., who was killed in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. Hebrew: "Tsachi Idan - red in the soul." (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Friends, family and soccer fans at a public memorial ceremony for slain hostage Tsachi Idan, a fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C., who was killed in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, watch a van carrying his coffin outside of Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Friends, family and soccer fans at a public memorial ceremony for slain hostage Tsachi Idan, a fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C., who was killed in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, watch a van carrying his coffin outside of Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People attend a public memorial ceremony for slain hostage Tsachi Idan, a fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C., who was killed in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, outside the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
People attend a public memorial ceremony for slain hostage Tsachi Idan, a fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C., who was killed in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, outside the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People attend a public memorial ceremony for slain hostage Tsachi Idan, a fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C., who was killed in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, watch a van carrying his coffin outside of Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
People attend a public memorial ceremony for slain hostage Tsachi Idan, a fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C., who was killed in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, watch a van carrying his coffin outside of Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People attend a public memorial ceremony for slain hostage Tsachi Idan, a fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C., who was killed in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, outside the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
People attend a public memorial ceremony for slain hostage Tsachi Idan, a fan of Hapoel Tel Aviv F.C., who was killed in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, outside the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Freed Palestinian teenagers wave as they are greeted upon their arrival after being released from detention in an Israeli prison in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Freed Palestinian teenagers wave as they are greeted upon their arrival after being released from detention in an Israeli prison in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mohammed Sahloul, 17, is greeted by his sister Nidaa after being released from an Israeli prison in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Mohammed Sahloul, 17, is greeted by his sister Nidaa after being released from an Israeli prison in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A freed Palestinian prisoner shows wounds on his hands on arrival to the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A freed Palestinian prisoner shows wounds on his hands on arrival to the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This combination of images provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Shlomo Mantzur, Tsachi Idan, Ohad Yahalomi and Itzik Elgarat, who all were abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)
This combination of images provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Shlomo Mantzur, Tsachi Idan, Ohad Yahalomi and Itzik Elgarat, who all were abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis take part in protest demanding the continuation of the war against Hamas and the resettlement of the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israelis take part in protest demanding the continuation of the war against Hamas and the resettlement of the Gaza Strip, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hundreds of people gathered in the stadium of hostage Tsachi Idan’s favorite soccer team in Tel Aviv Friday to pay their respects ahead of his burial.

The body of Idan was returned Thursday as Hamas handed over what it said were the remains of four Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of more than 600 Palestinian detainees held by Israel. It was the last planned swap of the ceasefire’s first phase, which began in January.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Idan, who was taken from Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the Hamas-led Oct. 7 2023 attack that sparked the war in Gaza, was killed in captivity.

On Thursday, Egypt said that “intensive discussions” between Israel and Hamas on the next phase of the ceasefire in Gaza have begun in Cairo. The first phase is set to expire this weekend, but the agreement says the truce remains in effect during the negotiations.

About 60 hostages remain in captivity, of whom Israel has declared 32 to be dead.

___

Here's the latest:

8 arrested for spitting at churches amid tensions

JERUSALEM — Israeli police said Friday they arrested eight people for spitting at churches in Jerusalem’s Old City, as religious tensions threatened to flare in the contested capital.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Grainy security video released by the police showed two young Jewish men in a procession, who appeared to be spitting on the ground.

The police said they arrested both minors and adults, but did not specify their ages or names.

Clergy have said that attacks on church property in the Old City have worsened since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war Oct. 7, 2023.

The arrests come as the Old City gears up for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a holiday that could spark clashes.

Sister of dead hostage asks for his forgiveness in stadium eulogy

TEL AVIV — Mourners in Israel on Friday were burying the remains of one of the last hostages released in the first phase of the ceasefire between Hamas militants and Israel, as negotiators discussed a second phase of the deal that could end the war in Gaza and see the remaining live hostages returning home.

The funeral procession for Tsachi Idan, an avid soccer fan who was 49 when he was abducted by Hamas militants, began from a football stadium in Tel Aviv towards the cemetery where he was to be buried in a private ceremony.

“Today, I say goodbye to my dear brother,” said Idan’s sister, Noam Idan Ben Azra, speaking before the crowd of fans of Hapoel Tel Aviv, the soccer team Idan supported. “I asked him for forgiveness, on our behalf, that he was returned in a coffin not walking as he was taken.”

Idan was taken from Kibbutz Nahal Oz. His eldest daughter, Maayan, was killed as militants shot through the door of the family’s safe room.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 28
Consumers cut spending by most in four years last month even...
WorldFeb. 28
The Latest: Trump to meet with Zelenskyy as Ukraine seeks an...
WorldFeb. 28
Suicide bomb at a seminary in northwest Pakistan kills top c...
WorldFeb. 28
At meeting with Trump, Zelenskyy will seek security assuranc...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Most Americans who experienced severe winter weather see climate change at work, AP-NORC poll shows
WorldFeb. 28
Most Americans who experienced severe winter weather see climate change at work, AP-NORC poll shows
Mourners bury one of the last hostages released from Gaza as talks start for ceasefire future
WorldFeb. 28
Mourners bury one of the last hostages released from Gaza as talks start for ceasefire future
Are egg producers inflating prices during the bird flu outbreak to boost profits?
WorldFeb. 28
Are egg producers inflating prices during the bird flu outbreak to boost profits?
Stephen Curry does it all in a 56-point masterpiece, from a halfcourt heave to a jersey toss to mom
WorldFeb. 28
Stephen Curry does it all in a 56-point masterpiece, from a halfcourt heave to a jersey toss to mom
Florida ups the stakes for crimes by immigrants in the US illegally
WorldFeb. 28
Florida ups the stakes for crimes by immigrants in the US illegally
Tens of thousands of Palestinians seek shelter after Israeli assaults across the West Bank
WorldFeb. 28
Tens of thousands of Palestinians seek shelter after Israeli assaults across the West Bank
Refugee aid groups say Trump administration is trying to circumvent court order
WorldFeb. 28
Refugee aid groups say Trump administration is trying to circumvent court order
Judge finds mass firings of federal probationary workers to likely be unlawful
WorldFeb. 27
Judge finds mass firings of federal probationary workers to likely be unlawful
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy