Middle East latest: Hundreds gather as hostage remains are buried

Hundreds of people gathered in the stadium of hostage Tsachi Idan’s favorite soccer team in Tel Aviv Friday to pay their respects ahead of his burial.

The body of Idan was returned Thursday as Hamas handed over what it said were the remains of four Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of more than 600 Palestinian detainees held by Israel. It was the last planned swap of the ceasefire’s first phase, which began in January.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Idan, who was taken from Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the Hamas-led Oct. 7 2023 attack that sparked the war in Gaza, was killed in captivity.

On Thursday, Egypt said that “intensive discussions” between Israel and Hamas on the next phase of the ceasefire in Gaza have begun in Cairo. The first phase is set to expire this weekend, but the agreement says the truce remains in effect during the negotiations.

About 60 hostages remain in captivity, of whom Israel has declared 32 to be dead.

Here's the latest:

8 arrested for spitting at churches amid tensions

JERUSALEM — Israeli police said Friday they arrested eight people for spitting at churches in Jerusalem’s Old City, as religious tensions threatened to flare in the contested capital.