Hamas said Tuesday it will release six living Israeli hostages on Saturday instead of three, as well as the bodies of four others on Thursday. It's a surprise increase that apparently comes in return for Israel allowing mobile homes and construction equipment into the devastated Gaza Strip.

Palestinians and Arab countries have universally rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to remove the Palestinian population from Gaza and take over the territory.

Israel is expected to continue releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including many serving life sentences for deadly attacks, in exchange for hostages. The warring sides have yet to negotiate the second and more difficult phase of the ceasefire.

Since the war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas' attack on Oct. 7, 2023, more than 50,000 people have died in Gaza and Lebanon and nearly 70% of the buildings in Gaza have been devastated, according to health ministries in Gaza and Lebanon. Around 1,200 people were killed in Israel during the Oct. 7 attack.

Here's the latest:

Israel starts letting heavy equipment into Gaza

Israel started to allow rubble-removing equipment like bulldozers into the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as part of the ceasefire deal, according to an Associated Press journalist and Egypt’s state-run media.

The AP journalist in southern Gaza saw two bulldozers clearing rubble in an area not far from the Palestinian side of Rafah border crossing.

The bulldozers entered the city of Rafah earlier Tuesday through the Kerem Shalom crossing after undergoing inspection by the Israeli military, one Egyptian driver, Mohamed Attia, told AP.

The driver, who is from the city of el-Arish in the Sinai Peninsula, said dozens of bulldozers and tractors were waiting at Kerem Shalom crossing for Israeli permission to enter Gaza.

Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News TV reported that heavy equipment crossed the Egyptian gate of Rafah crossing on Tuesday, on their way to the inspection area before being allowed into Gaza. The broadcaster aired video of at least four bulldozers and many trucks driving on a road after crossing the gate.

As Israel uses US-made AI models in war, concerns arise about tech’s role in who lives and who dies

U.S. tech giants have quietly empowered Israel to track and kill many more alleged militants more quickly in Gaza and Lebanon through a sharp spike in artificial intelligence and computing services. But the number of civilians killed has also soared, along with fears that these tools are contributing to the deaths of innocent people.

Israel’s recent wars mark a leading instance in which commercial AI models made in the United States have been used in active warfare, despite concerns that they were not originally developed to help decide who lives and who dies.

The Israeli military uses AI to sift through vast troves of intelligence, intercepted communications and surveillance to find suspicious speech or behavior and learn the movements of its enemies. After a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, 2023, its use of Microsoft and OpenAI technology skyrocketed, an Associated Press investigation found.

The AP investigation also revealed new details of how AI systems select targets and ways they can go wrong, including faulty data or flawed algorithms. It was based on internal documents, data and exclusive interviews with current and former Israeli officials and company employees.

Israel says the goal of its war in Gaza is to eradicate Hamas, and its military has called AI a “game changer” in yielding targets more swiftly.

Israeli troops partially withdraw from southern Lebanon

Israeli forces withdrew Tuesday from border villages in southern Lebanon under a deadline spelled out in a U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended the latest Israel-Hezbollah war.

Lebanese soldiers have moved into the areas from where the Israeli troops pulled out and began clearing roadblocks set up by Israeli forces and checking for unexploded ordnance.

Israeli forces, however, have remained in five strategic overlook points inside Lebanon along the border with Israel — a sore point with Lebanese officials and the militant group Hezbollah. They have maintained that Israel was required to make a full withdrawal by Tuesday.

Villagers in Lebanon return home to widespread destruction

Many villagers' homes and businesses in southern Lebanon were demolished during the yearlong conflict between Israel and Hezbollah or in the two months after November’s ceasefire agreement when Israeli forces were still occupying the area.

In the border village of Kfar Kila, people were stunned by the amount of destruction. Some knelt on the ground and prayed Tuesday in the village’s main square.

“What I’m seeing is beyond belief. I am in a state of shock,” said Khodor Suleiman, a construction contractor, pointing to his destroyed home on a hilltop.

Kfar Kila’s mayor, Hassan Sheet, told The Associated Press that 90% of the village's homes are completely destroyed while the remaining 10% are damaged.

Ayman Jaber entered his hometown of Mhaibib, perched on a hill close to the Israeli border, that was leveled by a series of explosions on Oct. 16.

“Not a single house in the village is still standing,” Jaber said. “It is like an earthquake wiped out the village.”