Hamas said on Friday it has accepted a proposal from mediators to release one living American-Israeli hostage and the bodies of four dual nationals who died in captivity in Gaza.

The Palestinian militant group's offer appears aimed at keeping up momentum on negotiations over the future of the Gaza ceasefire and the release of all Israeli hostages, living and dead. Talks are continuing in Qatar, but there are no signs of a breakthrough.

The Israel-Hamas war in Gaza has been paused for two weeks by the fragile ceasefire, although Israel has cut off all food, medicine and electricity for Gaza as a pressure tactic against Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office cast doubt on Hamas’ latest offer, accusing it of trying to manipulate the negotiations.

There’s strong opposition to Trump and Netanyahu’s vision for moving Palestinians to Africa

The idea of a mass transfer of Palestinians was once considered a fantasy of Israel’s ultranationalist fringe.

Palestinians in Gaza have rejected the proposal and dismiss Israeli claims that the departures would be voluntary. Arab countries have expressed vehement opposition and offered an alternative reconstruction plan that would leave the Palestinians in place.

Rights groups say forcing or pressuring the Palestinians to leave their homeland could be a potential war crime. Human Rights Watch and others have said it would amount to “ethnic cleansing,” the forcible displacement of the civilian population of a national group from a geographic area.

The White House declined to comment on the African outreach efforts, but has said Trump “stands by his vision” presented last month at a White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He has hailed it as a “ bold vision.”

AP Exclusive: US and Israel look to Africa for resettling Palestinians uprooted from Gaza

The U.S. and Israel have reached out to officials of three East African governments to discuss using their territories as potential destinations for resettling 2 million Palestinians uprooted from the Gaza Strip under President Donald Trump’s postwar plan, American and Israeli officials told The Associated Press.

The contacts with Sudan, Somalia and the breakaway region of Somalia known as Somaliland reflect the determination by the U.S. and Israel to press ahead with a plan that has been widely condemned and raised serious legal and moral issues.

Because all three places are poor, and in some cases wracked by violence, the proposal casts doubt on Trump’s stated goal of resettling Gaza’s Palestinians in a “beautiful area.”

The U.S. and Israeli officials spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity to discuss a secret diplomatic initiative. Officials from Sudan said they have rejected overtures from the U.S., while officials from Somalia and Somaliland told the AP that they were not aware of any contacts.

By Josef Federman, Matthew Lee and Samy Magdy

Palestinians make an arduous journey to pray in Jerusalem during Ramadan

In Jerusalem, some 80,000 Muslim worshippers prayed Friday at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound for the second week of Ramadan, flanked by the iconic Dome of the Rock.

That estimate comes from the Islamic Trust, which monitors the site. Israel is tightly controlling access for the prayers, allowing only men over 55 and women over 50 to enter from the occupied West Bank.

“The conditions are extremely difficult,” said Yousef Badeen, a Palestinian who had left the southern West Bank city of Hebron at dawn to make it to Jerusalem, said. “We wish they will open it for good.”

Hamas accused Israel of escalating a “religious war” against Palestinians with what it called the “systematic targeting of Muslim religious practices” through its restrictions at Al-Aqsa mosque. Israeli authorities did not immediately comment on the accusation.

Hezbollah hints it won't disarm if Israel still occupies southern Lebanon

A senior Hezbollah official has hinted that the Lebanese militant group will not lay down its weapons as long as Israel is occupying parts of the country.

Mohammed Daamoush made his comments in Beirut during a sermon for Friday prayers adding that Israel’s occupation of five strategic hilltops and what he said were daily violations of a ceasefire aim to pressure Lebanon to normalize relations with Israel.

Daamoush says the state now controls the border with Israel and Lebanon's new government is backed by the international community and has weapons, so “what have you done to face daily Israeli violations and aggression?”

He called on authorities to convince the public about why weapons should only be held by the state, adding, “When there is occupation and a continuing aggression weapons should be in the hands of men and everyone should repel this occupation.”

UN's envoy to Syria urges a ‘credible and inclusive’ interim government

The U.N. special envoy for Syria said now is the time to create “a genuinely credible and inclusive" interim government and legislative body in the war-torn country.

Geir Pedersen called in a statement Friday, marking 14 years since the civil war began, for an immediate end to all violence and for protection of civilians in accordance with international law.