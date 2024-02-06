All sections
WorldMarch 19, 2025

Middle East latest: Far-right party leader returns to Netanyahu's Cabinet after strikes pummel Gaza

The leader of a far-right party on Wednesday returned to Israel's government as national security minister after it carried out

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Mourners pray over the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as they are brought for burial at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Mourners pray over the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as they are brought for burial at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli tanks at a position near the Gaza border in southern Israel, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli tanks at a position near the Gaza border in southern Israel, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians inspect their damaged house following an Israeli bombardment in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians inspect their damaged house following an Israeli bombardment in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis march in a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his plans to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, in Jerusalem on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis march in a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his plans to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, in Jerusalem on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Israeli Apache helicopter fires towards the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
An Israeli Apache helicopter fires towards the Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis march on a highway toward Jerusalem to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis march on a highway toward Jerusalem to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as they are brought for burial at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
People carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as they are brought for burial at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as they are brought for burial at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
People carry the bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip as they are brought for burial at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of destroyed buildings by Israeli bombardments in the northern Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
A view of destroyed buildings by Israeli bombardments in the northern Gaza Strip as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis march on a highway toward Jerusalem to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Israelis march on a highway toward Jerusalem to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet internal security service, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The leader of a far-right party on Wednesday returned to Israel's government as national security minister after it carried out a wave of heavy strikes that killed over 400 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Itamar Ben-Gvir had left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition in January to protest the ceasefire with Hamas, which was shattered by Israel's bombardment on Tuesday.

Netanyahu said the attack was “only the beginning” and that Israel would press ahead until it achieves all of its war aims — destroying Hamas and freeing all hostages held by the militant group since its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel ignited the fighting.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Tuesday's strikes killed at least 409 people, including 173 children and 88 women. Zaher al-Waheidi, head of the ministry’s records department, described it as the deadliest day in Gaza since the start of the war.

Here's the latest:

An Israeli strike wounds 5 UN workers, Gaza medics say

The Gaza Health Ministry says an Israeli strike has wounded five international U.N. workers.

It says they were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital in central Gaza after their headquarters was struck on Wednesday.

It was not clear which U.N. body they were affiliated with. There was no immediate comment from U.N. spokespeople or the Israeli military.

Israel launched a wave of airstrike across Gaza on Tuesday, killing over 400 Palestinians, according to the ministry. Israel says it targeted Hamas militants.

Thousands in Jerusalem protest the resumption of war

Thousands of Israelis marched in Jerusalem on Wednesday to protest a resumption of the war in the Gaza Strip, fearing it could further endanger some two dozen hostages held by Hamas.

A sea of Israeli flags could be seen outside the Israeli parliament a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shattered a fragile ceasefire by launching heavy strikes on Gaza.

Families and supporters of the hostages fear renewed fighting could be a death sentence for their loved ones in captivity. The hostages “are waiting for us to take them out and to bring them home, but war will not do it. Only negotiations will do it,” protester Alon Shirizly said.

Hamas is still holding 59 hostages, including 24 who are believed to be alive.

The demonstrators are also protesting Netanyahu’s plan to fire the head of Israel’s internal security agency, the latest in a series of moves that his critics view as an assault on Israeli democracy.

Ben-Gvir returns to Netanyahu's government

A government statement on Wednesday said Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the ultranationalist Jewish Power party, regained his portfolio as national security minister. He had left the coalition in January to protest the ceasefire with Hamas.

His return strengthens Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition ahead of a crucial budget vote this month and improves its chances of surviving until the next scheduled elections in October 2026.

Ben-Gvir supports the full resumption of the war with the aim of annihilating Hamas, depopulating Gaza through what he refers to as the voluntary migration of Palestinians and rebuilding Jewish settlements there.

