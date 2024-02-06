The leader of a far-right party on Wednesday returned to Israel's government as national security minister after it carried out a wave of heavy strikes that killed over 400 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Itamar Ben-Gvir had left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition in January to protest the ceasefire with Hamas, which was shattered by Israel's bombardment on Tuesday.

Netanyahu said the attack was “only the beginning” and that Israel would press ahead until it achieves all of its war aims — destroying Hamas and freeing all hostages held by the militant group since its Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel ignited the fighting.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Tuesday's strikes killed at least 409 people, including 173 children and 88 women. Zaher al-Waheidi, head of the ministry’s records department, described it as the deadliest day in Gaza since the start of the war.

Here's the latest:

An Israeli strike wounds 5 UN workers, Gaza medics say

The Gaza Health Ministry says an Israeli strike has wounded five international U.N. workers.

It says they were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Hospital in central Gaza after their headquarters was struck on Wednesday.

It was not clear which U.N. body they were affiliated with. There was no immediate comment from U.N. spokespeople or the Israeli military.

Israel launched a wave of airstrike across Gaza on Tuesday, killing over 400 Palestinians, according to the ministry. Israel says it targeted Hamas militants.