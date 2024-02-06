At least 34 people were killed and another 20 wounded in an Israeli strike early Tuesday on a five-story building where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in the northern Gaza Strip, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

The death toll from more than a year of fighting has passed 43,000, officials in Gaza reported Monday, without distinguishing between civilians and combatants.

Israeli lawmakers passed two laws Monday that could threaten the work of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees. UNRWA is the largest aid provider in Gaza, but the laws would sever Israel's ties with the agency and bar it from operating on Israeli soil, raising concerns about whether it could continue to provide basic services in both Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed his Lebanese counterpart to London on Monday and offered condolences for the deaths of citizens killed in Israeli attacks. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that more than 2,700 people had been killed and nearly 12,600 wounded since Oct. 8, 2023, when Hezbollah began firing rockets into Israel, drawing retaliation.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian says his country will respond to Israel “appropriately” after Israel openly attacked Iranian military sites for the first time over the weekend. The United States warned Iran there will be “severe consequences” if it attacks Israeli or American personnel in the region.

Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, both at war with Israel, are backed by Iran.

___

Here’s the latest:

Lebanon’s Hezbollah says it has chosen Naim Kassem to replace slain leader Hassan Nasrallah

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group says it has chosen Naim Kassem to replace its slain leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in September in an Israeli airstrike.

Kassem, a longtime deputy to Nasrallah, has served as the militant group’s acting leader since Nasrallah’s death. His appointment to replace Nasrallah was announced Tuesday.