WorldJanuary 18, 2025

Middle East latest: Ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will go into effect at 0630 GMT on Sunday

Qatar’s foreign ministry said the

The Associated Press, Associated Press
A woman and a child walk outside their tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Friday Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A woman and a child walk outside their tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Friday Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Symbolic coffins are displayed in Jerusalem to protest a hostage deal as Israel's security cabinet is set to convene to decide whether to approve a deal that would release dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and pause the 15-month-war, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)
Symbolic coffins are displayed in Jerusalem to protest a hostage deal as Israel's security cabinet is set to convene to decide whether to approve a deal that would release dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and pause the 15-month-war, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A child sits outside a tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Friday Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A child sits outside a tent at a camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Friday Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman pauses near posters of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, as Israel's security cabinet convened to decide whether to approve a deal that would release dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and pause the 15-month-war, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A woman pauses near posters of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, as Israel's security cabinet convened to decide whether to approve a deal that would release dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and pause the 15-month-war, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People gather to light candles for Shabbat in Tel Aviv, Israel, after Israel's security Cabinet recommended approval of a ceasefire deal after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed an agreement had been reached that would pause the 15-month war with Hamas in Gaza and release dozens of hostages held by militants there, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
People gather to light candles for Shabbat in Tel Aviv, Israel, after Israel's security Cabinet recommended approval of a ceasefire deal after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed an agreement had been reached that would pause the 15-month war with Hamas in Gaza and release dozens of hostages held by militants there, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Qatar’s foreign ministry said the ceasefire between Israel and Hama s will go into effect at 0630 GMT on Sunday.

The ceasefire will pause the fighting after 15 months of war and see the release of dozens of hostages held by the militants in the Gaza Strip and hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israel's Cabinet approved the deal early on Saturday; the ceasefire will see the first hostages released.

Brokered by mediators the United States, Qatar and Egypt in months of indirect talks between the warring sides, the ceasefire is the second truce achieved in the devastating conflict.

Israel’s war against Hamas has killed over 46,000 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. It does not say how many of the dead were militants. Israel says it has killed over 17,000 fighters, without providing evidence.

___

Here's the latest:

Qatar says ceasefire between Israel and Hamas will go into effect at 6:30 GMT on Sunday

Under the deal, 33 hostages are set to be released over the next six weeks, in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The remainder, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second phase that will be negotiated during the first. Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal.

Hamas has agreed to free three female hostages on Day 1 of the deal, four on Day 7 and the remaining 26 over the following five weeks.

Israel publishes list of more than 700 Palestinian prisoners to be released under the ceasefire deal

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Justice Ministry has published a list of over 700 Palestinian prisoners who are to be released under the ceasefire deal pausing the war with Hamas militants in Gaza.

The list came just hours after Israel’s full Cabinet approved the ceasefire deal.

The Justice Ministry said the Palestinian prisoners would be released no earlier than 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, the day the exchange is set to begin. The list includes members of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant groups, some of whom are serving lifetime sentences and are convicted of serious offenses such as murder.

The list did not appear to include Marwan Barghouti, the 64-year-old who is the highest-profile prisoner held by Israel and seen by many Palestinians as a prime candidate to become their president in the future. He was a leader in the West Bank during the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s.

Hamas has demanded that Israel release him as part of any ceasefire agreement, a possibility Israeli officials have ruled out.

