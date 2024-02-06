The daughter of an American-Israeli hostage freed from captivity over the weekend, the latest release in the Gaza ceasefire deal, said he spent long periods in isolation and lost a drastic amount of weight.

The six-week first phase of the truce calls for the release of 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 prisoners, as well as the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid to the devastated territory.

Israel and Hamas are beginning to negotiate a second phase of the ceasefire, which calls for releasing the remaining hostages and extending the truce indefinitely. The war could resume in early March if an agreement is not reached.

Here's the latest:

American-Israeli hostage spent long periods in isolation, daughter says

JERUSALEM — American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, 65, who was released from captivity Saturday, spent long periods of time alone, rarely saw sunlight and was given very little food, causing him to lose a drastic amount of weight, his daughter said Monday night from the hospital in Tel Aviv where her father is recuperating.

Shir Siegel added that her father insisted Monday on knowing what happened to Kibbutz Kfar Aza during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

“We had to go over a cruel and long list of 64 people, dear to us and loved, and he could not understand that so many of his friends were murdered,” Siegel said.

Aviva Siegel, Keith Siegel's wife, who was also kidnapped and released in the weeklong ceasefire in November 2023, thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for help negotiating the ceasefire and pleaded with him to ensure the next stage of the ceasefire will take place.

“The hardest part is ahead of us, and I trust you to see this deal through, because it’s the road to healing for all of us,” she said, in a message to both the Israeli and American governments.

Opposition leader says ceasefire won't bring down Netanyahu government

JERUSALEM — Israel’s opposition leader says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government will not fall over the continuation of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that brings about the return of more hostages.

Yair Lapid spoke Monday, the day before Netanyahu was to meet with Trump at the White House to discuss the truce. His remarks aimed at preventing Netanyahu from citing domestic political pressure as a reason for resuming the war.