At least five people were wounded in a stabbing attack in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, and the assailant was killed, Israeli authorities said Monday.
The attack took place in a busy bus station, Israeli police said. It was not immediately clear who killed the attacker, whose identity was not immediately known.
Eli Bin, head of emergency rescue service Magen David Adom, told Israeli media that four people were wounded in the stabbing attack and another was critically wounded by gunfire.
