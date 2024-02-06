All sections
WorldJanuary 25, 2025

Middle East latest: 4 Israeli female soldiers will be exchanged for 200 Palestinian prisoners

Hamas is expected to release

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters are deployed in central Gaza City ahead of the planned release of four Israeli female hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar)
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters are deployed in central Gaza City ahead of the planned release of four Israeli female hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives and friends of Israeli people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, follows the news of the hostages' release as they gather in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Relatives and friends of Israeli people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, follows the news of the hostages' release as they gather in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters are deployed in central Gaza City ahead of the planned release of four Israeli female hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar)
Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters are deployed in central Gaza City ahead of the planned release of four Israeli female hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives and friends of Israeli people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, listen the news of the hostages' release as they gather in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Relatives and friends of Israeli people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, listen the news of the hostages' release as they gather in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hamas fighters are deployed in central Gaza City ahead of the planned release of four Israeli female hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar)
Hamas fighters are deployed in central Gaza City ahead of the planned release of four Israeli female hostages set to be handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hamas is expected to release four female Israeli soldiers for 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees on Saturday in the second exchange since a ceasefire took effect last weekend.

Under the terms of the fragile ceasefire deal, fighting is halted in Gaza for at least six weeks, during which dozens of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners will be freed while more aid flows in.

In exchange for the four soldiers being released Saturday, Israel should free 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees, including 120 militants serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks. The first exchange took place Sunday with the release of three Israeli hostages and 90 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. The ministry doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians. The war was sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people.

___

Here's the latest:

Crowds gather in Tel Aviv and Gaza City ahead of the release of hostages and prisoners

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Crowds began to gather in Tel Aviv and Gaza City on Saturday ahead of the expected swap between Israel and Hamas of more hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, a big screen showed the faces of the four female soldiers expected to be released. Some in the growing crowd wore Israeli flags, others held posters with the hostages’ faces.

“I’m extremely excited, exhilarated,” said onlooker Gili Roman. “In a heartbeat, in a split of a second, their lives are going to turn upside again, but right now for a positive and a good side.”

He said his sister was released in the only other ceasefire in November, but another relative was killed in captivity.

In Gaza City’s central Palestine Square, a crowd began to gather early as militants worked to cordon off an area where the hostages were expected to be handed over to the Red Cross.

Dozens of armed and masked militants also paraded in vehicles through the streets of the city, said resident Radwan Abu Rawiya who was part of the Palestine Square crowd.

Children ran alongside the militants’ vehicles as celebratory gunfire rang out, he said in a telephone interview.

“People are celebrating and waiting to see the hostages,” he said.

