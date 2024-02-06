Hamas is expected to release four female Israeli soldiers for 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees on Saturday in the second exchange since a ceasefire took effect last weekend.

Under the terms of the fragile ceasefire deal, fighting is halted in Gaza for at least six weeks, during which dozens of Israeli hostages and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners will be freed while more aid flows in.

In exchange for the four soldiers being released Saturday, Israel should free 200 Palestinian prisoners or detainees, including 120 militants serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks. The first exchange took place Sunday with the release of three Israeli hostages and 90 Palestinian prisoners.

Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza has killed more than 47,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities. The ministry doesn’t distinguish between combatants and civilians. The war was sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed around 1,200 people.

Here's the latest: