An Israeli strike on a home in northern Gaza killed three siblings aged 6 and under, among at least six people killed in airstrikes in the war-ravaged territory, Palestinian medics said Wednesday.

The Biden administration said Tuesday it won’t limit weapons transfers to Israel because it has made limited progress in increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Eight international aid groups had earlier said that Israel failed to meet U.S. demands for greater humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, where hunger experts say the north may already be experiencing famine.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 43,000 people, Palestinian health officials say. The officials do not distinguish between civilians and combatants, but say more than half of those killed were women and children.

The Israel-Hamas war began after Palestinian militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others.

Lebanon's Hezbollah group began firing into Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza. Since then, more than 3,200 people have been killed in Lebanon and more than 14,200 wounded, the country's Health Ministry reported. In Israel, 76 people have been killed, including 31 soldiers.

