Middle East latest: 3 media staffers are killed in Lebanon

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said an Israeli airstrike hit a compound housing journalists in southeast Lebanon, killing three media staffers from two different news agencies.

Several journalists have been killed since a near-daily exchange of fire began along the Lebanon-Israel border on Oct. 8, 2023.

Lebanon’s health ministry says the total toll over the past year is over 2,500 killed and 12,000 wounded. The fighting in Lebanon has driven 1.2 million people from their homes, including more than 400,000 children, according to the United Nations children’s agency. Israeli strikes have killed much of Hezbollah’s top leadership since fighting ramped up in September.

Meanwhile, Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between militants and civilians. The Israel-Hamas war began after Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7, 2023, blew holes in Israel’s security fence and stormed in, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others.

A hospital director in the northern Gaza Strip says they are facing a catastrophic shortage of basic supplies and that ambulances can no longer service the facility.

