Gunmen opened fire on a bus carrying Israelis in the occupied West Bank on Monday, killing two 70-year-old women and a 35-year-old policeman, Israel's military said. Israeli soldiers have launched widespread operations in the northern West Bank looking for the attackers.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians seek all three territories for their future state.

Meanwhile, the war in Gaza is raging with no end in sight, although there has reportedly been recent progress in long-running talks aimed at a ceasefire and release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Israel's war in Gaza has killed over 45,800 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who say women and children make up more than half of those killed. They do not say how many of the dead were militants.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed across the border in a massive surprise attack nearly 15 months ago, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 250. Some 100 hostages are still inside Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Here's the latest:

Militants in Gaza fire 3 rockets into Israel, no casualties

JERUSALEM - Militants in Gaza fired three projectiles into Israel on Monday, one of which was intercepted, the Israeli military said.

There were no reports of casualties, but the rockets damaged a home in the southern Israeli city of Sderot, which is located near Gaza.

Israeli media reported it was the third time the same home had sustained damage from rockets from Gaza.

After a long pause, militants in northern Gaza have launched near-daily rockets in recent weeks despite the ongoing Israeli military operations in the area. The launches highlighted that although Hamas has suffered major losses, they seem to repeatedly regroup after Israeli operations.

Palestinian militants have fired thousands of rockets and missiles towards Israel since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023. Israel’s military offensive has turned vast swathes of Gaza into an uninhabitable wasteland, erasing whole neighborhoods.

UN says Israel shot at one of its aid convoys in Gaza

CAIRO — Israeli soldiers opened fire on a United Nations aid convoy in central Gaza, according to a World Food Program, which provides desperately needed food and aid. None of the eight staff members were injured, the WFP said Monday.

The WFP said the Israeli military shot at least 16 bullets toward their convoy of three vehicles on Sunday, despite receiving necessary clearance from the military.

The WFP said shooting at a clearly-marked U.N. aid convoy was “unacceptable” and called on all sides to allow the safe passage of humanitarian aid.

The Israeli military did not have an immediate comment on the episode.

In November, the military struck a car belonging to the charity World Central Kitchen, killing five employees, after claiming that one of the employees had ties to the Oct. 7, 2023 attack that sparked the war in Gaza.

The strike highlighted the dangerous work of delivering aid in Gaza, where the war has displaced much of the 2.3 million population and caused widespread hunger.