WorldJanuary 21, 2025

Middle East latest: 2 killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, Palestinians say

An Israeli strike on a built-up refugee camp in the occupied West Bank has killed two people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday, as a ceasefire in

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, in Rafah, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Egypt into the Gaza Strip, as a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, in Rafah, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Palestinian stands beside a torched car in the aftermath of an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
A Palestinian stands beside a torched car in the aftermath of an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinian youth walk atop the remains of military armored vehicles left behind after the Israeli air and ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinian youth walk atop the remains of military armored vehicles left behind after the Israeli air and ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Displaced Palestinians return to Rafah, a day after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, Gaza Strip, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Displaced Palestinians return to Rafah, a day after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect, Gaza Strip, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinian youth walk atop the remains of military armored vehicles left behind after the Israeli air and ground offensive against Hamas, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Palestinian youth walk atop the remains of military armored vehicles left behind after the Israeli air and ground offensive against Hamas, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS

An Israeli strike on a built-up refugee camp in the occupied West Bank has killed two people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Tuesday, as a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip entered a third day.

The Israeli military said in a statement that “forces have initiated a counterterrorism operation” in the area. The identity of those killed in the Jenin refugee camp, where militants are active, was not immediately clear.

Throughout the 15-month Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Jenin has been a focus of Israeli raids into the occupied territory. The Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank, launched its own raid into the area late last year, hoping to position itself as a serious player in governing postwar Gaza.

Violence in the West Bank has surged during the Gaza war, with Israel saying it is operating to stamp out militancy. The Palestinian Health Ministry says more than 800 people have been killed in Israeli raids since the war began after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

___

Here's the latest:

Trump rescinds sanctions on far-right Israeli settlers

WASHINGTON — Among other Biden-era executive orders that President Trump rescinded Monday is one that authorizes sanctions on people who undermine peace in the occupied West Bank.

The Biden administration used the executive order to impose a handful of sanctions on extremist settlers accused of using violence against Palestinians who live in the West Bank after violence erupted after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

Settlers in the territory have celebrated the incoming Trump administration, believing it will take a more favorable approach to illegal settlements. During his first term, Trump took unprecedented steps to support Israel’s territorial claims, including recognizing Jerusalem as its capital and moving the U.S. Embassy there, and recognizing Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights.

Trump not confident ceasefire in Gaza will hold

WASHINGTON — Trump said Hamas is weakened, but he’s hardly certain that the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas will hold.

“I’m not confident,” Trump told reporters. “That’s not our war. It’s their war.”

He said that his administration “might” help rebuild Gaza, which he compared to a “massive demolition site.”

“Some beautiful things could be done with it,” said Trump, the real estate developer turned commander in chief, noting the territory’s coastline and “phenomenal” weather and location. “Some fantastic things could be done with Gaza. Some beautiful things could be done with Gaza.”

Major influx of aid into Gaza on second day of ceasefire, UN says

UNITED NATIONS — Gaza has received a major influx of aid and goods, with 915 trucks crossing into the territory on the second day of the ceasefire, the United Nations said.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said colleagues in Gaza informed the U.N. that 915 trucks – significantly higher than the 600 trucks called for in the ceasefire – entered Gaza on Monday, based on information from Israeli authorities and the guarantors of the ceasefire agreement.

U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher said Sunday the needs in Gaza are staggering and his office said Monday that aid workers are ramping up the delivery of food, clean water, shelter materials and other essential supplies.

The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reports that the more than 2 million people in Gaza, about half of them children, depend on this aid, Haq said.

The World Health Organization, meanwhile, has a 60-day plan to increase beds and deploy overseas health workers to Gaza hospitals, but some 30,000 Palestinians have life-changing injuries and need specialized care, Haq said.

