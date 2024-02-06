Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip and Beirut on Thursday left more than 40 people dead, Palestinian and Lebanese authorities said.

The first strike, on a school sheltering the displaced in the Gaza Strip, killed at least 27 people, including a child and seven women, Palestinian officials said. Israel continues to fire at what it says are militant targets across Gaza.

Later Thursday, at least 18 people were killed and 92 wounded in Israeli airstrikes that hit two areas in central Beirut, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

In southern Lebanon, meanwhile, the U.N. peacekeeping force said an Israeli tank fired on its headquarters in the town of Naqoura, hitting an observation tower and wounding two peacekeepers, who were hospitalized.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not say how many were fighters but say women and children make up more than half of the fatalities. The war has destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced around 90% of its population of 2.3 million people, often multiple times.

A year ago, Hamas-led militants blew holes in Israel’s security fence and stormed into army bases and farming communities, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250. They are still holding about 100 captives inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon, which began firing rockets at Israel on Oct. 8, 2023.

___

Here is the latest:

White House ‘deeply concerned’ about report of Israeli fire on UN peacekeepers

WASHINGTON — The White House says it is “deeply concerned” about a report from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon that Israeli forces opened fire on locations where peacekeepers were working and injured two of them.

“We are deeply concerned about reports that Israeli forces fired on two positions and a tower used by UN peacekeepers in Lebanon,” a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said in a statement Thursday. “We reached out immediately to our Israeli counterparts about it, and pressed them for more details.”

The statement said that although Israel is conducting operations in the area to destroy Hezbollah infrastructure that could threaten Israelis, "it is critical that they not threaten UN peacekeepers’ safety and security.”

18 killed in Israeli airstrikes in central Beirut, Lebanon health ministry says

BEIRUT — At least 18 people were killed and 92 wounded in Israeli airstrikes that hit two different areas in central Beirut on Thursday evening, Lebanon’s health ministry said. One of the strikes collapsed an entire building, the ministry said.

An Associated Press photographer who went to the scene of the strikes said the first one, in the area of Ras al-Nabaa, appeared to have hit the lower half of an eight-story apartment building, and that explosions were ongoing inside the building. A large number of ambulances arrived at the scene.

The second strike, in the area of Burj Abi Haidar, collapsed an entire building, which was engulfed in flames, he said.

There was no immediate statement from the Israeli military. In recent weeks, Israel has launched frequent strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, but strikes in central Beirut are rare.

Israel recommends that UN peacekeeping force move north to avoid danger

UNITED NATIONS — Israel is recommending that the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon move 5 kilometers (3 miles) north to avoid intensified fighting between its forces and Hezbollah militants.

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador, Danny Danon, announced the recommendation in a statement following the wounding of two U.N. peacekeepers from the force known as UNIFIL as a result of Israeli tank fire. UNIFIL also reported that its headquarters and nearby positions “have repeatedly been hit” by Israeli forces.

U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq, asked whether UNIFIL would pull back, said the United Nations is aware of requests for the peacekeepers to move, but they remain in place while their safety and security is continuously assessed.

“Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law” and the 2006 U.N. Security Council resolution that ended the Israel-Hezbollah war, and UNIFIL is following up with the Israel Defense Force, Haq said.

Danon reiterated that “Israel has no desire to be in Lebanon, but it will do what is necessary to force Hezbollah terrorists away from its northern border so that our 70,000 residents, who are refugees in their own country, can safely return to their homes.”

UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after Israel’s 1978 invasion. The U.N. expanded its mission following the 2006 Israeli-Hezbollah war, allowing peacekeepers to deploy along the Israeli border. The force has more than 10,000 peacekeepers from around 50 countries.

“UNIFIL has remained in its positions along the Blue Line without interruption since its establishment,” Nick Birnback, U.N. peacekeeping’s chief of strategic communications, told the AP.

The Blue Line is the U.N.-drawn boundary between Lebanon and Israel, which have border disputes.

Israeli military releases video showing what it says are weapons in a Lebanese home

TEL AVIV — The Israeli military has released a video showing what it says are piles of weapons stored inside a house in south Lebanon.

The military’s chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, appears in the video, saying it was filed in a “Shia village in Lebanon near the Israeli border.”

He said the weapons show how Hezbollah has turned homes into military “bases” as part of a planned raid on northern Israel and that the army was going house to house to dismantle the militant’s group capabilities.

Hagari has held regular briefings throughout the war, but this is the first time he has spoken from inside Lebanon. Thursday’s video was made for the international media, and Hagari spoke in English.

“I want you to see with your own eyes what we found here today. In this house, a storage of gear waiting for Hezbollah’s Radwan forces with vests, helmets, night vision, mines,” Hagari says. He goes on to show grenades, sniper rifles and explosive rocket-propelled grenades. He did not say which village he was standing in.

Israeli leaders and its military have for years accused Hezbollah of hiding weapons and fighters inside homes and other civilian structures in border villages.

The army has mobilized thousands of troops for what it says is an ongoing ground operation to dismantle Hezbollah’s military infrastructure along the border. It says it has killed hundreds of Hezbollah fighters.

Earlier this week, the Israeli military said it deployed a fourth division in southern Lebanon and that its operations have expanded to the west. It says the ground invasion is focused on a narrow strip along the border.

130 Israeli reserve soldiers vow to quit serving unless a hostage deal is reached

JERUSALEM — A group of 130 Israeli reserve soldiers said they will stop serving in the military if the government does not immediately sign a deal for the release of hostages remaining in Gaza.

“We cannot continue under these circumstances. The war in Gaza is sentencing our kidnapped brothers and sisters to death,” said the letter, sent Wednesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The group includes male and female officers and soldiers who enlisted after Hamas attacked Israel Oct. 7. The reservists say that military operations have proven ineffective at rescuing hostages and that a deal is needed to bring them home.

It is unknown how many hostages in Gaza kidnapped by Hamas militants remain alive, but of the 100 believed to still be in Gaza the government has said about 30 are dead. The Israeli military has rescued eight hostages in Gaza, per an AP count, and 105 were released during a brief negotiated cease-fire period in November.

Cease-fire negotiations to bring about their release are at a standstill, with Netanyahu and Hamas negotiators each accusing the other side of negotiating in bad faith. Netanyahu’s critics accuse him of drawing out the war in Gaza for his own political benefit.

“It is now clear that the continuation of the war in Gaza not only delays the return of the hostages but it also endangers their lives,” the reservists’ letter reads. “If the government does not change course immediately and work towards securing a deal,” they write, they will not be able to continue serving.

Draft refusals are rare in Israel but grew more common during the government’s controversial judicial overhaul, when thousands of reservists said they would not show up for duty if the government passed measures curbing the power of the country’s courts.

Safe places needed for those displaced in Lebanon, official says

BEIRUT — The International Organization for Migration’s regional director said Thursday that the “support provided so far is minimal” for the hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the Israeli aerial and ground offensive in Lebanon, where Israel has said that it is targeting Hezbollah.

There is an “urgent need for help to identify safe places that are able to host people, because from our field visits, most of the places are overwhelmed,” Othman Belbeisi said during a visit to the country.

The Lebanese government has said that some 1.2 million people have been displaced by the conflict, of which Belbeisi said the IOM has been able to verify 690,000, a number that is expected to grow.

While hundreds of thousands have fled across the border into neighboring Syria, Belbeisi said that thus far the organization has not tracked a major surge in the number of people attempting to flee to other countries by sea, possibly because such journeys would involve a “very high risk with the current situation.”

28 killed and 113 wounded in past 24 hours in Lebanon, health ministry reports

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s crisis response unit announced Thursday that 28 people were killed and 113 wounded in the past 24 hours, raising the total toll over the past year of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah to 2,169 killed and 10,212 wounded, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.