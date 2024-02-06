Microsoft on Wednesday reported its quarterly sales grew 16% to $65.6 billion as the company sought to assure investors its huge spending on artificial intelligence is paying off.

The company has spent billions of dollars to expand its global network of data centers and other physical infrastructure required to develop AI technology that can compose documents, make images and serve as a lifelike personal assistant at work or home.

As a result, AI-related products are now on track to contribute about $10 billion to the company’s annual revenue, the “fastest business in our history to reach this milestone,” CEO Satya Nadella said on a call with analysts Wednesday.

The software maker also reported an 11% increase in quarterly profit to $24.7 billion, or $3.30 per share, which beat Wall Street expectations for the July-September period.

Analysts polled by FactSet Research were expecting Microsoft to earn $3.10 per share on revenue of $64.6 billion.

Microsoft hasn't yet formally reported revenue specifically from AI products but says it has infused the technology and its AI assistant, called Copilot, into all of its business segments, particularly its Azure cloud computing contracts.

Leading in sales for the quarter was Microsoft’s productivity business segment, which includes its Office suite of email and other workplace products, growing 12% to $28.3 billion.