NEW YORK (AP) — There's a Christmas Day basketball game at Walt Disney World, featuring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and Wemby.

An animated game, anyway.

The real game takes place at Madison Square Garden, where Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs face the New York Knicks in a game televised on ABC and ESPN and streamed on Disney+ and ESPN+. The special alt-cast, the first animated presentation of an NBA game, will be shown on ESPN2 and also stream on Disney+ and ESPN+.

Madison Square Garden is a staple of the NBA's Christmas schedule. Now it merges with a bigger home of the holidays, because the “Dunk the Halls” game will be staged at Disney, on a court set up right smack in the middle of where countless families have posed for vacation photos.

Why that location?

Because it was Mickey Mouse’s Christmas wish.

“Basketball courts often have the ability to make a normal environment look special, but in Disney it can only turn out incredible,” Wembanyama said in an ESPN video promoting his Christmas debut.

The story — this is Disney, after all — begins with Mickey penning a letter to Santa Claus, asking if he and his pals can host a basketball game. They'll not only get to watch one with NBA players, but some of them will even get to play. Goofy and Donald Duck will sub in for a couple Knicks players, while Mickey and Minnie Mouse will come on to play for the Spurs.

“It looks to me like Goofy and Jalen Brunson have a really good pick-and-roll at the elite level,” said Phil Orlins, an ESPN vice president of production.

Walt Disney World hosted real NBA games in 2020, when the league set up there to complete its season that had been suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those games were played at the ESPN Wide World of Sports.

The setting for the Christmas game will be Main Street USA, at the entrance of the Magic Kingdom. Viewers will recognize Cinderella’s castle behind one baseline and the train station at the other end, and perhaps some shops they have visited in between.

Previous alternate animated broadcasts included an NFL game taking place in Andy's room from “Toy Story;” the “NHL Big City Greens Classic” during a game between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers; and earlier this month, another NFL matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys also taking place at Springfield’s Atoms Stadium as part of “ The Simpsons Funday Football. ”