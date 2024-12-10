MONROE, Mich. (AP) — In a packed union hall outside Detroit, a worker shifts the conversation from policy to the personal, quizzing Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on his knowledge of Michigan, the state he only recently started calling home.

“Mayor Pete — Secretary Pete, I apologize,” one auto worker yelled from the crowd. “Now that you're a Michigander, who do the Lions play Sunday?”

Caught off guard, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, couldn’t provide an answer. Familiarity with the schedule of Detroit’s long-suffering but recently soaring football team isn’t an official prerequisite for holding statewide office. But the casual exchange illustrates the challenge Buttigieg may face in proving his connection to Michigan voters — a hurdle some Democrats nevertheless hope he’ll take on by entering a crowded governor’s race.

Though Buttigieg has publicly and privately stated that he won’t make any decisions about his future until after the Biden administration ends on Jan. 20, he has already fielded calls from Michigan Democrats urging him to enter the 2026 race to replace Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is term limited.

Buttigieg, who moved to Traverse City, Michigan, soon after his unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2020, hasn’t ruled out the possibility, according to a source speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

“I haven’t made any decisions about, big decisions about my future. And I know that we’ve got six more weeks and we’re going to sprint through the tape,” Buttigieg told reporters at an event south of Detroit on Monday.

Bound by the nature of his official trip, Buttigieg avoided political questions during his visit, which included a stop at a union hall in Dearborn before heading south of Detroit to highlight nearly $200 million in federal funding to replace a bridge. But pressure on him to enter the governor's race will likely only intensify after Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, expected by many Democrats to be the leading contender to succeed Whitmer, announced last week plans to run as an independent.

“People are shocked and stunned and angry. Many view this as a serious situation where Mike Duggan could put the governor’s mansion in the hands of Republicans and roll back years of progress,” said Andrew Feldman, a Democratic strategist who has worked for the state party.

Michigan Democrats, who until recently had been posting big wins in a battleground state and advanced a progressive agenda with remarkable party unity, suddenly find themselves in a new period of turmoil after significant losses in the 2024 election, including a backbreaking defeat in the presidential race.

President-elect Donald Trump won the state by a wider margin than in 2016, and Republicans reclaimed control of the state House, ending Democratic dominance in the Legislature. In their final month holding a slim majority in both chambers, the party has struggled to pass significant legislation, hampered by internal divisions.

While Whitmer — herself the subject of speculation about whether she'll seek higher office — still has two years remaining in her term, Duggan's surprise move has kick-started the race to replace her and has left Democrats worried the mayor of Michigan’s largest city could drain support from their candidate and hand the office over to Republicans.