DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals declined to overturn a light jail sentence for a young woman who killed her father by burning him with a dangerous powder when he couldn't drive her to a hair appointment before her 18th birthday party.

Megan Imirowicz, now 21, was sentenced to a year in jail in 2023. She was immediately released because she had already spent roughly 17 months in custody before trial and while awaiting her punishment.

Sentencing guidelines called for a minimum term of slightly more than four years in prison. But Oakland County Judge Victoria Valentine gave Imirowicz a break, noting her age, lack of maturity and likelihood of rehabilitation. Prosecutors objected.

“The trial court provided ample justification for the sentence imposed,” the appeals court said in a 3-0 opinion Tuesday.