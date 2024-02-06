Michelle Obama doesn't attend state funeral for Jimmy Carter

Former first lady Michelle Obama did not attend the state funeral Thursday for former President Jimmy Carter.

Except for Michelle Obama, all of the living former presidents and their spouses were at the funeral, including Barack Obama, sitting in the front pews of Washington National Cathedral behind only President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses.

Michelle Obama's office confirmed she did not attend the funeral but did not say where she was or why she was absent.

“Former First Lady Michelle Obama is not in attendance at President Carter’s National Funeral Service," according to the statement from spokesperson Crystal Carson. "Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President.”