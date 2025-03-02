MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Miami Beach broke up with spring break last year and city leaders still aren't interested in couples counseling.

Officials recently announced they were bringing back enhanced security measures for practically the entire month of March, including parking restrictions and increased fees for nonresidents.

The new rules were introduced last year after three consecutive years of spring break violence. The city is again warning visitors to expect curfews, bag searches at the beach, early beach closures, DUI checkpoints and arrests for drug possession and violence.

"Last year’s spring break was a success on any level you measure it," Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner said. “We had zero fatalities, zero shootings, zero stampedes. The majority of our businesses did very well and actually thanked us for the measures we took.”

Most spring break activity centers around a 10-block stretch of Ocean Drive known for its Art Deco hotels, restaurants and nightclubs. Before spring break last year, city officials launched a marketing campaign that said, “Miami Beach Is Breaking Up With Spring Break.” A video featured residents “breaking up” with spring breakers and warning them to expect restrictions if they decided to come anyway.

This year, officials followed up with a "Reality Check" video featuring a group of young people on a fictitious reality show having their spring break ruined by the city's enhanced rules.

“We broke up a spring break,” Meiner said. “Some people ask, are you getting back together? No, we’re done."

City leaders want visitors to come and enjoy the beaches, hotels and restaurants, as long as they behave, Meiner said, noting that overall hotel occupancy actually increased in 2024 over 2023.

“And that’s because when you walked around Ocean Drive and South Beach, you felt welcoming, you felt safe,” Meiner said.

Other Florida cities struggle with spring break crowds

Miami Beach isn't the only Florida city bracing for spring breakers this year. Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Tampa are among the top 10 domestic spring break destinations, according to AAA booking data.

Following a particularly rowdy Presidents Day weekend in Daytona Beach, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood recently announced plans to crack down on bad behavior from spring breakers.

“They don’t bring any financial benefit," Chitwood said. “All they do is bring chaos, and if they want to bring chaos, I am going to bring chaos in return.”