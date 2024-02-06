All sections
WorldFebruary 6, 2025

Mexico deploys the first of 10,000 National Guard troops to US border after Trump's tariff threat

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (AP) — A line of Mexican National Guard and Army trucks rumbled along the border separating Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, among the first of

MEGAN JANETSKY, Associated Press
Mexican National Guard members patrol along the Mexico-US border in Ciudad Juarez, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Mexican National Guard members patrol along the Mexico-US border in Ciudad Juarez, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
A Mexican National Guard member patrols along the Mexico-US border in Ciudad Juarez, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
A Mexican National Guard member patrols along the Mexico-US border in Ciudad Juarez, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Mexican National Guard members carry a ladder they found while on patrol patrol along the Mexico-US border in Ciudad Juarez, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Mexican National Guard members carry a ladder they found while on patrol patrol along the Mexico-US border in Ciudad Juarez, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Mexican National Guards prepare to board an aircraft at the International Airport in Merida, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, to travel north to reinforce the country's border with the United States. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina)
Mexican National Guards prepare to board an aircraft at the International Airport in Merida, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, to travel north to reinforce the country's border with the United States. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina)
Mexican National Guards board an aircraft at the International Airport in Merida, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, to reinforce the country's northern border with the United States. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina)
Mexican National Guards board an aircraft at the International Airport in Merida, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, to reinforce the country's northern border with the United States. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina)
Mexican National Guards line up before boarding an aircraft at the International Airport in Merida, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, to fly to Ciudad Juarez and reinforce the country's northern border with the United States. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina)
Mexican National Guards line up before boarding an aircraft at the International Airport in Merida, Mexico, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, to fly to Ciudad Juarez and reinforce the country's northern border with the United States. (AP Photo/Martin Zetina)
Mexican National Guard members patrol the Mexico-US border in Ciudad Juarez, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Mexican National Guard members patrol the Mexico-US border in Ciudad Juarez, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Mexican National Guard members patrol along the Mexico-US border in Ciudad Juarez, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Mexican National Guard members patrol along the Mexico-US border in Ciudad Juarez, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Mexico (AP) — A line of Mexican National Guard and Army trucks rumbled along the border separating Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, among the first of 10,000 troops Mexico has sent to its northern frontier following tariff threats by President Donald Trump.

Masked and armed National Guard members picked through brush running along the border barrier on the outskirts of Ciudad Juárez, pulling out makeshift ladders and ropes tucked away in the trenches, and pulling them onto trucks. Patrols were also seen on other parts of the border near Tijuana.

It comes after a turbulent week along the border after Trump announced he would delay imposing crippling tariffs on Mexico for at least a month. In exchange, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum promised she would send the country’s National Guard to reinforce the border and crack down on fentanyl smuggling.

Trump has declared an emergency on the border despite migration levels and fentanyl overdoses significantly dipping over the past year. The U.S. said it would, in turn, do more to stop American guns from being trafficked into Mexico to fuel cartel violence, which has rippled to other parts of the country as criminal groups fight to control the lucrative migrant smuggling industry.

On Tuesday, the first of those forces arrived in border cities, climbing out of government planes. Guard members in the Wednesday patrol confirmed that they were part of the new force.

“There will be permanent surveillance on the border,” José Luis Santos Iza, one of the National Guard leaders heading off the deployment in the city, told media upon the arrival of the first set of soldiers. “This operation is primarily to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, mainly fentanyl.”

At least 1,650 troops were expected to be sent to Ciudad Juárez, according to government figures, making it one of the biggest receivers of border reinforcements in the country, second only to Tijuana, where 1,949 are slated to be sent.

During U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s trip through Latin America — where migration was at the top of the agenda — the top American diplomat thanked the Mexican government for the forces, according to a statement by the Mexican government.

The negotiation by Sheinbaum was viewed by observers as a bit of shrewd political maneuvering by the newly elected Mexican leader. Many had previously cast doubt that she’d be able to navigate Trump’s presidency as effectively as her predecessor and ally, former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

image
