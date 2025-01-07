Meta replaces fact-checking with X-style community notes

The Associated Press (AP) — Facebook and Instagram owner Meta said Tuesday it's scrapping its third-party fact checking program and replacing it with a Community Notes program written by users similar to the model used by Elon Musk's social media platform X.

Starting in the U.S., Meta will end its fact checking program with independent third parties. The company said it decided to end the program because expert fact checkers had their own biases and too much content ended up being fact checked.

Instead, it will pivot to a Community Notes model.

“We’ve seen this approach work on X – where they empower their community to decide when posts are potentially misleading and need more context,” Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan said in a blog post.