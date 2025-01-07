All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 7, 2025

Meta replaces fact-checking with X-style community notes

The Associated Press (AP) — Facebook and Instagram owner Meta said Tuesday it's scrapping its third-party fact checking program and replacing it with a Community Notes program written by users similar to the model used by

Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Mark Zuckerberg talks about the Orion AR glasses during the Meta Connect conference on Sept. 25, 2024, in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
FILE - Mark Zuckerberg talks about the Orion AR glasses during the Meta Connect conference on Sept. 25, 2024, in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Associated Press (AP) — Facebook and Instagram owner Meta said Tuesday it's scrapping its third-party fact checking program and replacing it with a Community Notes program written by users similar to the model used by Elon Musk's social media platform X.

Starting in the U.S., Meta will end its fact checking program with independent third parties. The company said it decided to end the program because expert fact checkers had their own biases and too much content ended up being fact checked.

Instead, it will pivot to a Community Notes model.

“We’ve seen this approach work on X – where they empower their community to decide when posts are potentially misleading and need more context,” Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan said in a blog post.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The social media company also said plans to allow “more speech” by lifting some restrictions on some topics that are part of mainstream discussion in order to focus on illegal and “high severity violations" like terrorism, child sexual exploitation and drugs.

Meta said that its approach of building complex systems to manage content on its platforms has "gone too far" and has made “too many mistakes” and censored too much content.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that the changes are in part sparked by of Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

“The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards tower once again prioritizing speech,” Zuckerberg said in an online video.

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 7
Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Greenland after his father said ...
WorldJan. 7
Getty Images buying Shutterstock to create a $3.7 billion vi...
WorldJan. 7
Who was Dietrich Bonhoeffer? An AP Explainer about the anti-...
WorldJan. 7
What would Bonhoeffer do? Anti-Nazi pastor's legacy claimed,...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: Obit Jean-Marie Le Pen
WorldJan. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: Obit Jean-Marie Le Pen
Why more frequent cold blasts could be coming from global warming
WorldJan. 7
Why more frequent cold blasts could be coming from global warming
Jean-Marie Le Pen, French far-right leader, dies at 96
WorldJan. 7
Jean-Marie Le Pen, French far-right leader, dies at 96
Meta adds three board members including UFC boss Dana White, key figure in Trump's orbit
WorldJan. 7
Meta adds three board members including UFC boss Dana White, key figure in Trump's orbit
Immigration is a higher priority for Americans than it was a year ago, an AP-NORC poll shows
WorldJan. 7
Immigration is a higher priority for Americans than it was a year ago, an AP-NORC poll shows
South Korean anti-corruption agency receives new court warrant to detain impeached President Yoon
WorldJan. 7
South Korean anti-corruption agency receives new court warrant to detain impeached President Yoon
Jimmy Carter will be honored in Washington, a city where he remained an outsider
WorldJan. 7
Jimmy Carter will be honored in Washington, a city where he remained an outsider
Trump's praise of Carter in death after jeering him in life deepens a contradictory relationship
WorldJan. 7
Trump's praise of Carter in death after jeering him in life deepens a contradictory relationship
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy