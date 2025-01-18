WASHINGTON (AP) — During hearings on Merrick Garland's nomination to be President Joe Biden's attorney general, the longtime federal appeals court judge told senators in 2021 that he hoped to “turn down the volume” on the public discourse about the Justice Department and return to the days when the agency was not the “center of partisan disagreement.”

It didn’t go as planned.

Garland came in with a mission to calm the waters and restore the department's reputation for independence after four turbulent years under Republican President Donald Trump, who fired one attorney general and feuded with another. Now the soft-spoken Garland, who was denied a seat on the Supreme Court by the Republican-led Senate before Trump's 2016 election, is leaving with the department under siege on all sides and his own legacy in question.

Those on the right are incensed over the department’s effort to hold Trump criminally responsible for his failed effort to overturn his 2020 election loss, and have accused prosecutors of going too easy on Biden's son Hunter. Democrats have claimed Garland failed to pursue Trump aggressively enough immediately after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and have criticized Garland's reliance on a special counsel, who, they thought, took gratuitous swipes at Biden.

Some senior Biden aides have said privately that Garland was the wrong choice for the job and they believe he bent too far backward to show he wasn't protecting the Democratic president.

Garland must now hand the department back to Trump, who has suggested he'll try to use the executive agency to exact revenge against his perceived enemies. Trump has nominated his personal lawyers and loyalists to run the Cabinet department, and they have promised to clean house of officials they consider part of the “deep state” working against Trump.

People close to Garland say he was dealt a monumentally difficult hand, taking over at a deeply divisive political time after the riot and inheriting a department shaken to its core during Trump’s first term. Garland faced one politically sensitive matter after another.

“What Merrick Garland had to deal with: confronting Jan. 6 and its aftermath, the investigations into the president's son ... it's just a series of almost impossible decisions that were going to have huge ramifications for the country and the body politic,” said Vanita Gupta, the third-highest ranking Justice Department official under Garland until leaving government last year. “I just don't think any AG in recent time has had to confront that constellation of really, really difficult questions."

The Justice Department declined to make Garland available for an interview with The Associated Press.

His defenders say that despite the political pressures, he stood firm in his commitment to independence and impartiality.

“What the AG brought is energetic and compassionate leadership — leadership that was about reinvigorating the institution as an institution," said Marshall Miller, principal associate deputy attorney general before recently leaving the department. “I think that’s critically important to the longevity of the institution — to have attorneys general who understand its history and its norms and buttress those.”

Yet in a hyperpartisan era, Garland's approach managed to anger just about everyone outside the department. Garland pushed back forcefully at times, such as when he told lawmakers during a congressional hearing, “I will not be intimidated.”

“The story that has been told by some outside of this building about what has happened inside of it is wrong,” he told employees Thursday during an emotional farewell address inside the Justice Department's Great Hall. "You have worked to pursue justice — not politics. That is the truth and nothing can change it.”

But Garland never seemed fully comfortable in the media spotlight, and some wonder whether he should have made clearer to the country why the department did what it did. There were not only attacks from Republicans alleging “weaponization” of the department for political purposes and but also claims by the president who had picked him about a politicized justice system.

“Merrick Garland has not, I think, been a very effective public defender of the integrity and impartiality of the Department of Justice,” Andrew Kent, a Fordham University law school professor, said in an email. Given the issues the department faced, Garland needed "to explain to the public more frequently and more specifically how the Department’s actions are consistent with a commitment to nonpartisan and impartial justice."

From judge to the Justice Department

Garland was the chief judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, where presidents have often searched for Supreme Court justices, when he was nominated by President Barack Obama in March 2016. But in a stunning display of partisanship, Republican senators led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky refused to vote on the nomination, saying it had come too close to the November election and the next president should make the choice.

Garland told CBS' “60 Minutes” years later that it was an “enormous honor” to be chosen. “So I was of course, a human being, very disappointed," he said. But, quoting Taylor Swift, he said, "As you know my favorite poet says — you got to shake it off."

Garland remained on the appeals court until he was nominated by Biden as attorney general.

A detail-oriented leader known for asking probing questions in meetings, Garland spent much of his career as a Justice Department lawyer and worked under five attorneys general. He burnished his reputation as a hard-charging prosecutor supervising the case against Timothy McVeigh for the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing that killed 168 people. Garland has called his work on the investigation “the most important thing” he has ever done. On the wall in his Justice Department office is a framed photo of the destroyed Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building.

Those close to Garland say he has been a fierce defender of the department and has not been afraid to take arrows, such as when he announced — amid heavy criticism of the FBI — that he had personally approved the decision to seek a warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in 2022 for classified documents. Inside the department, Garland's allies say, he succeeded in restoring calm and strengthening morale after years of firings and other scandals under Trump.

While Garland's predecessor, William Barr, publicly criticized career prosecutors, Garland praised department lawyers as the “heart and soul” of the workforce. A steadfast institutionalist, Garland would often get emotional when talking publicly about the department's work and its staff.

“He did so much to restore the morale of career folks in the department, to restore normal order of decision making,” said Gupta, the former associate attorney general.

On civil rights matters, the Justice Department under Garland undertook a dozen investigations into law enforcement agencies, uncovering widespread abuse and misconduct — work that had been curtailed under Trump's first term. The department was also aggressive in its antitrust enforcement, bringing cases against Google, Apple and others.

But it always came back to political investigations.

Garland was hardly the first attorney general to find himself mired in politically sensitive investigations. Prosecutors in the Obama era investigated both the Democratic presidential nominee, Hillary Clinton, and the Trump campaign in 2016. Trump’s Justice Department, through a special counsel, investigated him.

But the confluence of investigations on his desk at once presented arguably the biggest test in the Justice Department’s 150-year history.