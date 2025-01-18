All sections
WorldJanuary 18, 2025

Menendez brothers' resentencing hearing pushed to March because of Los Angeles-area wildfires

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new sentencing hearing for brothers

AP News, Associated Press
Attorneys Mark Geragos, center, and Bryan Freedman, left, leave before a news conference held by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman regarding resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents, in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Attorneys Mark Geragos, center, and Bryan Freedman, left, leave before a news conference held by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman regarding resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents, in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman talks about the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents decades ago during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman talks about the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents decades ago during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman talks about the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents decades ago during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman talks about the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents decades ago during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman talks about the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents decades ago during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman talks about the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents decades ago during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman talks about the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents decades ago during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman talks about the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents decades ago during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman talks about the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents decades ago during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman talks about the resentencing of Erik and Lyle Menendez for the murders of their parents decades ago during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new sentencing hearing for brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez in the killing of their parents has been delayed for nearly two months because of Southern California's wildfires.

Recently elected Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement Friday that the hearing planned for Jan. 30 and 31 has been pushed to March 20 and 21 because the wildfires have interfered with preparations. The hearing had already been delayed from November.

Hochman met with the brothers' relatives earlier this month as he reviews their bid for freedom.

The brothers were convicted in 1989 of killing their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. They were sentenced to life in prison without parole and are now in their 50s. They asked that the sentence be reconsidered after new evidence of their father’s sexual abuse emerged in their case. A recent Netflix drama series and documentary also brought renewed public interest.

In October 2024, then-District Attorney George Gascon recommended the brothers be resentenced to 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible for parole. Hochman, who was running against Gascon, called it a “desperate political move.”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

