Melissa Rivers recalled how swiftly the California wildfires spread, forcing the county’s Ready, Set, Go evacuation plan to essentially skip straight to “Set.” That left her with little time to gather her most valued possessions before fleeing her home.

When the final warning arrived, Rivers said Tuesday, “The fire was still a canyon away, but you could clearly see the flames.”

In the rush to evacuate, she quickly gathered her pets and a few sentimental items, including her late mother Joan Rivers ’ Emmy Award. “I grabbed both my parents’ watches and my dad’s dress watch," which she had given to her son Cooper for his 18th birthday.

She also managed to pack a few pieces of clothing. “All our belongings are crammed into three tote bags, three large canvas bags, and several Macy’s plastic bags along with a CVS bag,” she said.

The fire completely devastated her property. “We lost everything. The only thing that survived is our front gate and the barbecue,” Rivers shared.

She described the scale of destruction as unimaginable.

“It’s so much more than just the homes — it’s an entire town wiped off the map,” she said. “Many businesses in Palisades were family-owned. There are people who not only lost their homes but also their businesses and livelihoods.”