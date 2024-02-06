In her first interview in more than two years, former First Lady Melania Trump said she saw her husband's survival in two attempts on his life as “miracles” and offered new details about the former president, including his desire to have more children.

The Slovenian-born former fashion model has remained somewhat of an enigma in the 2024 election cycle, staying largely absent from the campaign trail, breaking norms in not speaking at the Republican National Convention and skipping key moments for her husband, Donald Trump, including his primary-night victory parties and court appearances in New York and Florida.

In a pre-taped interview aired on Fox News Thursday morning, Melania Trump called for Democrats and members of the media to stop branding her husband as a threat to democracy. She blamed the media for “fueling a toxic atmosphere” and empowering those who “want to do harm to him.” Democrats previously blamed Trump for violent rhetoric, including helping to incite an attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

"This is not normal," she told Ainsley Earhardt, a “Fox & Friends" co-host.

Melania Trump added: "Is it really shocking that all this egregious violence goes against my husband? Especially that we hear the leaders from the opposition party and mainstream media branding him as a threat to democracy, calling him vile names?”

The former first lady added: "This needs to stop.”