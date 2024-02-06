All sections
WorldNovember 11, 2024

Megan Fox is expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Fox and

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Megan Fox, right, and Machine Gun Kelly attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - Megan Fox, right, and Machine Gun Kelly attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting to grow their family.

Fox announced her pregnancy in a social media post Tuesday. She appeared in a photo covered in black ink while holding her baby bump and another of a pregnancy test that said, “Yes.”

“Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” the actor said in the post, tagging her fiance's song “Last November."

The couple spoke about experiencing a miscarriage more than a year ago. They announced their engagement in 2022.

Fox, 38, was married to actor Brian Austin Green from 2010 to 2021. The two have three sons together.

Machine Gun Kelly, 34, whose real name is Colson Baker, has a daughter from a previous relationship.

