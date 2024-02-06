DALLAS (AP) — The founder of Dallas-based megachurch The Potter’s House, Bishop T.D. Jakes, suffered what the church called a “slight health incident” while delivering his sermon at the church.

Jakes, 67, was speaking to churchgoers Sunday when he sat down and began trembling as several people gathered around him, with one person asking for prayers.

“Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message,” the church said in a statement.

Jakes’ daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts and her husband Touré Roberts, said in a social media video late Sunday that Jakes was improving.