November 25, 2024

Megachurch founder T.D. Jakes suffers health incident during sermon at Dallas church

DALLAS (AP) — The founder of Dallas-based megachurch The Potter’s House, Bishop T.D. Jakes, suffered what the church called a “slight health incident” while delivering his sermon at the church.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Bishop T.D. Jakes shares a message prior to his daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts taking the stage at the kick-off of the three-day Woman Evolve conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Gareth Patterson/AP Images for Woman Evolve, File)
FILE - Bishop T.D. Jakes shares a message prior to his daughter Sarah Jakes Roberts taking the stage at the kick-off of the three-day Woman Evolve conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023. (Gareth Patterson/AP Images for Woman Evolve, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DALLAS (AP) — The founder of Dallas-based megachurch The Potter's House, Bishop T.D. Jakes, suffered what the church called a "slight health incident" while delivering his sermon at the church.

Jakes, 67, was speaking to churchgoers Sunday when he sat down and began trembling as several people gathered around him, with one person asking for prayers.

“Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message,” the church said in a statement.

Jakes’ daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts and her husband Touré Roberts, said in a social media video late Sunday that Jakes was improving.

“Bishop is doing well, he's recovering well, he's under medical care, he's strong, Touré Roberts said.

The couple did not say where Jakes was taken and a message left with the church Monday morning was not immediately returned.

The 67-year-old Jakes founded the non-denominational The Potter’s House, which now has more than 30,000 members, in 1996 with campuses in Fort Worth and Frisco, Texas; and in Denver, according to his website.

Jakes has also authored books, produced and acted in several films and spoke at the 2009 inauguration of former President Barack Obama, his website said.

