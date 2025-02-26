NEW YORK (AP) — He's not a movie buff, so New York musician Larry Saltzman doesn't always watch the Oscars. This year, however, he's got a rooting interest.

Saltzman taught actor Timothée Chalamet how to play guitar for the role of Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.” In turn, Chalamet earned a best actor nomination and the film is also up for best picture at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

A guitarist who's performed with Simon & Garfunkel, Bette Midler and David Johansen, as well as in the pit at Broadway productions “Hairspray” and “Ain't Too Proud to Beg,” Saltzman has developed a specialty in teaching actors how to play music for their roles. Besides Chalamet, recent pupils have included Adam Driver and Sadie Sink of “Stranger Things.”

On a fellow musician's recommendation, Saltzman first got a call from a movie studio about a decade ago. He admits to being cranky as discussions dragged on. “I almost did everything to talk them out of hiring me,” he said.

Not until the fifth phone call did the studio identify the client: Meryl Streep.

She needed to learn the electric guitar for her starring role in the 2015 film “Ricki and the Flash,” where she portrayed an aging rocker trying to keep her career and life together in the wake of a series of disappointments.

Working with Streep is a little like a political consultant's first client being elected president. If she likes you and word gets around, other students will follow. Teaching actors now represents about 40% of his business, the 69-year-old said.

“My time spent with her was excellent,” he said of Streep. “She's smart. She knows how to learn things. There was a steady progress over three or four months. She did very well.”

Faking it just won't do for serious actors and film directors. It's like lip-syncing — the audience is going to tell the difference, and the characters will be less believable. That was especially true with Chalamet, who needed to sing and play at the same time for a character whose artistry is the centerpiece of the film.

“When the actors come to you, they're kind of vulnerable,” Saltzman said. “They want to do a great job.”

Saltzman had more than 50 sessions with Chalamet, starting in person and retreating to Zoom during the pandemic. It wasn't easy. Chalamet had to learn some 25 songs in the script.