SAO PAULO (AP) — The fate of Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro is largely in the hands of five people.

Within the next three weeks, a panel of five of Brazil’s 11 Supreme Court justices will decide whether Bolsonaro and 33 others charged by the country's prosecutor-general of attempting a coup will stand trial.

To expedite certain cases, including criminal ones, Brazil's top court can use one of its two five-justice panels, both of which are permanent and exclude the chief justice. Changes in each panel usually take place mostly by request or when one of its members becomes chief justice. In Brazil, the chief justice serves for two years.

As rapporteur of the cases against Bolsonaro, Justice Alexandre de Moraes was authorized to bring them before the panel he sits on.

The 5-judge panel that could decide Bolsonaro's future excludes the two justices he appointed: André Mendonça and Kássio Nunes Marques. They sit on the other panel of the court.

Bolsonaro's lawyers have said that they want the decision to fall on the full-court, not just on the 5-justice panel. But that decision can only be made by de Moraes, as the rapporteur of the case, or by three of the justices in the panel —a majority.

If the charges are accepted, that same panel could become the main judicial body to hear Bolsonaro's defense, witness testimony and sentencing.

Brazil's legal experts are split on whether to keep the trial within the 5-justice panel, so it doesn't drag into the 2026 presidential election, or to move for a full-court decision, which would carry greater authority.

Luis Henrique Machado, a criminal attorney and professor at the IDP university in Brasilia, says it is “virtually impossible” that the panel will reject the charges against Bolsonaro, though this does not guarantee a guilty verdict.

The former President denies any wrongdoing in all five counts against him and has claimed that he is being politically persecuted.

Here are the judges set to decide whether Bolsonaro will be on trial and likely rule on the case: