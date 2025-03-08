When her daughter was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease in 2010, Amy Gleason attacked the challenge.

She carried binders of medical records to doctors’ appointments across six health systems seeking the best care for juvenile dermatomyositis. She volunteered at a nonprofit searching for a cure. She also started a health care company to create record-sharing software that would make life easier for chronically ill patients and families.

Within five years, President Barack Obama’s White House recognized Gleason as a “Champion of Change” in the industry. When the coronavirus struck in 2020, she was a health care technologist in the first Trump White House who worked grueling hours building data systems to guide the federal response. (And her daughter was a thriving college student.)

Now, her journey has improbably led to President Donald Trump naming her the acting administrator of the U.S. DOGE Service, a position that seems to convey extraordinary power. Except almost no one has heard of her and everyone knows the man the president says is actually leading the unparalleled effort to gut the federal workforce and shutter agencies: Elon Musk.

Gleason's role at DOGE is unclear

While Musk has claimed his Department of Government Efficiency is fully transparent, until last week the White House press secretary would not even say Gleason's name — which does not appear on the DOGE website.

In his address to Congress Tuesday, Trump made clear that Musk is in charge, saluting him as the head of DOGE, with Musk smiling down on the president from the visitors' gallery. Yet government lawyers have argued in court that Gleason and not Musk is the agency’s leader.

The confusion has added to the mystery around the role of Gleason, who did not respond to a phone call or text message for comment.

“I don’t think anyone really knows for sure what her role is and whether she actually has any oversight of any of the people doing the work, or is she just there as a punching bag and a distraction to keep their actual activities shielded from the public,” said Brett Hartl, government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity, an environmental group that sued the DOGE Service and Gleason seeking access to records that would shed light on their operations.

DOGE claims credit for saving more than $100 billion through mass firings, cancellations of contracts and grants, office closures and other cuts that have paralyzed entire agencies. Many of those claimed savings have turned out to be overstated or unproven.

Gleason is known as a behind-the-scenes operator

On one level, Gleason fits the mold of a Musk employee, one willing to work arduous hours to meet his goals. Former colleagues say she is an effective behind-the-scenes operator and say her rise is the story of a former nurse who got into health care technology to help patients and doctors and climbed through merit.

“From my perspective, I can’t imagine somebody I’d rather have there,” said Jamie Grant, a former Republican lawmaker in Florida who worked with Gleason to start a health care company. “Somebody saying yes to that job right now better believe in the mission and better have a spine and be talented and she’s that in spades.”