DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — At least six infants have died from hypothermia in the last two weeks in the Gaza Strip, where hundreds of thousands of people are living in tent camps and war-damaged buildings during a fragile ceasefire, Palestinian medics said Tuesday.

Temperatures have plunged in recent days. The coastal territory experiences cold, wet winters, with temperatures dropping below 10 degrees Celsius (50 F) at night and storms blowing in from the Mediterranean Sea.

Dr. Ahmed al-Farah, head of the pediatric department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, told The Associated Press that it received the body of a 2-month-old girl on Tuesday.

“I unbuttoned her clothes and patted her, but there was no breath or heartbeat,” said the girl’s father, Yusuf al-Shinbat, who found her in the early morning. “Yesterday, I was playing with her, bathing her and scenting her. I was happy with her. She was a (beautiful) child like the moon.”

Al-Farah said another two infants were treated for frostbite at Nasser Hospital. One was discharged later, while the other was in intensive care.

The body of one "was completely blue and his temperature was very low,” the doctor said.

Dr. Saeed Salah, of the Patient's Friends Hospital in Gaza City, said five infants aged one month or younger have died from the cold over the last two weeks, including a 1-month-old who died on Monday. He said another child has been placed on a ventilator.

Salah said the infants all sheltered in camps and schools-turned-shelters in northern Gaza. "There is no fuel, no electricity, no gas, no means of heating, and they and the family were exposed to extreme cold," he said.

Zaher al-Wahedi, head of the Gaza Health Ministry's records department, said it has recorded 15 deaths from hypothermia this winter, all of them children.

The ceasefire that paused 16 months of war between Israel and Hamas militants has allowed a surge in humanitarian aid, mainly food, but residents say there are still shortages of blankets and warm clothing, and little wood available for fires.

There's been no central electricity in Gaza since the first few days of the war, and fuel for generators is scarce. Many families huddle on damp sand or bare concrete.