NEW YORK (AP) — About 222,000 adult bed assistance rails are under recall due to entrapment and asphyxia hazards, following one death in a residential care facility.

According to a Thursday recall notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Medical King is recalling three models of its portable bed rails — because users can become trapped either within the rail or between the product and a mattress.

To date, the medical equipment supplier is aware of one related death. A 66-year-old man died in November 2023 after becoming entrapped between his mattress and a bed rail at a South Carolina residential care facility, Thursday's recall notice notes.

Consumers in possession of the now-recalled bed rails are urged to immediately stop using them — and contact Medical King for a free repair kit or replacement, which will depend on the model.