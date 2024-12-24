All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 24, 2024

Medellin Cartel victims demand truth and justice as cartel boss Fabio Ochoa walks free in Colombia

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — The return of former drug trafficker Fabio Ochoa to Colombia

MANUEL RUEDA and ASTRID SUÁREZ, Associated Press
Media swarm Fabio Ochoa, center, a former member of Cartel of Medellin, upon his arrival at El Dorado airport, after being deported from the United States, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Media swarm Fabio Ochoa, center, a former member of Cartel of Medellin, upon his arrival at El Dorado airport, after being deported from the United States, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photo released by the Colombian Immigration press office shows Colombian Fabio Ochoa, a former member of Cartel of Medellin, deplaning at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogota, Colombia, after being deported from the U.S. where he served time for drug trafficking, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Colombian Immigration via AP)
This photo released by the Colombian Immigration press office shows Colombian Fabio Ochoa, a former member of Cartel of Medellin, deplaning at the El Dorado International Airport in Bogota, Colombia, after being deported from the U.S. where he served time for drug trafficking, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (Colombian Immigration via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fabio Ochoa, center, a former member of Cartel of Medellin, is welcomed by relatives upon arriving at El Dorado airport after being deported from the United States, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fabio Ochoa, center, a former member of Cartel of Medellin, is welcomed by relatives upon arriving at El Dorado airport after being deported from the United States, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fabio Ochoa, center, a former member of Cartel of Medellin, arrives at El Dorado airport after being deported from the U.S., in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fabio Ochoa, center, a former member of Cartel of Medellin, arrives at El Dorado airport after being deported from the U.S., in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fabio Ochoa, center, a former member of Cartel of Medellin, kisses a relative's hand upon his arrival at El Dorado airport, after being deported from the United States, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fabio Ochoa, center, a former member of Cartel of Medellin, kisses a relative's hand upon his arrival at El Dorado airport, after being deported from the United States, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fabio Ochoa, a former member of Cartel of Medellin, speaks to the media upon his arrival at El Dorado airport, after being deported from the United States, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Fabio Ochoa, a former member of Cartel of Medellin, speaks to the media upon his arrival at El Dorado airport, after being deported from the United States, in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — The return of former drug trafficker Fabio Ochoa to Colombia following his deportation from the United States has reopened old wounds among victims of the Medellín Cartel, with some expressing dismay at the Colombian authorities' decision to let Ochoa walk free.

Some of the cartel victims said Tuesday they are hoping the former drug lord will at least cooperate with ongoing efforts by human rights groups to investigate one of the most violent periods of Colombia’s history and demanded that Colombian prosecutors also take Ochoa in for questioning.

In the late 80s and early 90s the Medellín Cartel killed police officers, politicians, judges, journalists and bystanders as it waged war on the Colombian state, which had stepped up its efforts to interdict drug shipments, arrest drug traffickers and seize their properties. Some historians in Colombia attribute 10,000 killings to cartel leader Pablo Escobar.

Ochoa was one of the cartel's key operators at the time and lived for several years in Miami where he ran a distribution center for the cocaine cartel. He has denied being involved in the cartel killings. But many victims of the cartel and their relatives are highly skeptical of that claim.

Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán was 12 when his father, presidential candidate Luis Carlos Galán was killed by cartel hitmen in 1989.

On Monday night Galán wrote in a message on X that it was “unacceptable” for Ochoa not to be facing any charges in Colombia.

Galán’s older brother, Juan Manuel Galán, went further.

“The majority of the (Medellín Cartel’s) crimes are in impunity” he wrote on X. “Along with thousands of victims we hope to know the truth about Ochoa’s responsibility and that of his allies in kidnappings, murders and indiscriminate acts of terrorism.”

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ochoa was deported to Colombia on Monday after serving more than 20 years in prison in the U.S. for a drug trafficking conviction, which was not related to any killings in Colombia.

The 67-year-old had his fingerprints taken at the airport and was let go by immigration officials who ran his name through a database and confirmed he is not wanted by Colombian authorities.

Speaking to journalists, who frantically swarmed around him in Bogotá’s airport, Ochoa claimed he had been “framed” by U.S. prosecutors. He added that he had paid for his drug trafficking crimes in Colombia in the early 1990s, when he spent several years in a Colombian prison.

Ochoa was released in 1996 but was once again arrested in 1999 and was extradited to the U.S. in 2001 in response to an indictment in Miami naming him and more than 40 others as part of a drug smuggling conspiracy.

Gonzalo Enrique Rojas was a young boy in 1989 when his father died on a commercial plane that was blown up by the Medellín Cartel, killing all 107 people on board.

Rojas, who now leads a foundation for victims of Colombia’s conflict said that Ochoa’s return to Colombia presents an opportunity for more details to be known about that incident, such as what motivated the cartel to attack a plane full of civilians, and what were its relations with members of the Colombian government.

He said that Colombian prosecutors should interrogate Ochoa about this event and other crimes committed by the cartel. He added that his foundation, Colombia with Memory, will also try to seek a meeting with the former cartel boss.

“The years in prison (for cartel leaders) are not that relevant for those of us who are victims of the Medellín cartel,” Rojas said. “What really repairs the pain is justice and truth.”

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 24
Man accused in the burning death of a woman on a New York su...
WorldDec. 24
Amsterdam court sentences 5 men over violence linked to Ajax...
WorldDec. 24
1 dead after a Russian missile hits a Ukrainian apartment bl...
WorldDec. 24
Bill Clinton is out of the hospital after being treated for ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The pope is kicking off a yearlong Jubilee that will test his stamina and Rome's patience
WorldDec. 24
The pope is kicking off a yearlong Jubilee that will test his stamina and Rome's patience
Seafarers move global trade — and Christmas gifts. These ministries bring them holiday cheer
WorldDec. 24
Seafarers move global trade — and Christmas gifts. These ministries bring them holiday cheer
PHOTO COLLECTION: Christmas in Bethlehem
WorldDec. 24
PHOTO COLLECTION: Christmas in Bethlehem
Soprano Angel Blue sings her first Metropolitan Opera 'Aida' in a new production
WorldDec. 24
Soprano Angel Blue sings her first Metropolitan Opera 'Aida' in a new production
Caitlin Clark honored as AP Female Athlete of the Year following her impact on women's sports
WorldDec. 24
Caitlin Clark honored as AP Female Athlete of the Year following her impact on women's sports
American Airlines operations up and running again after technical issue grounded US flights
WorldDec. 24
American Airlines operations up and running again after technical issue grounded US flights
A blast at a Turkish ammunition factory kills at least 12 people
WorldDec. 24
A blast at a Turkish ammunition factory kills at least 12 people
Sudan's war is 'deepening and widening' a famine crisis, hunger monitoring report says
WorldDec. 24
Sudan's war is 'deepening and widening' a famine crisis, hunger monitoring report says
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy