WASHINGTON (AP) — McKinsey & Company consulting firm has agreed to pay $650 million to settle a federal investigation into its work for opioids manufacturer Purdue Pharma, according to court papers filed in Virginia on Friday.

McKinsey has also entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve criminal charges, including that it conspired with Purdue Pharma to aid in the misbranding of prescription drugs.

A former McKinsey senior partner has also agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of justice, according to the court papers.

McKinsey representatives didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages on Friday.

Since 2021, McKinsey has agreed to pay state and local governments about $765 million in settlements for its role in advising businesses on how to sell more of the powerful prescription painkillers amid a national opioid crisis.

The consulting firm also agreed last year to pay health care funds and insurance companies $78 million.