All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 10, 2024

McConnell falls and sprains wrist after GOP luncheon, colleague says he is 'fine'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader

MARY CLARE JALONICK and STEPHEN GROVES, Associated Press
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber as Congress returns for the lame-duck session at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., walks to the chamber as Congress returns for the lame-duck session at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell fell and sprained his wrist while walking out of a GOP luncheon on Tuesday, the latest in a series of medical incidents for him in recent years.

McConnell, who is stepping down from his leadership post at the end of the year, was walking out of his weekly party lunch with Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso when he tripped and fell, Barrasso said, before walking back to his office on his own. Medical personnel were seen heading into his office minutes later.

The longtime Republican leader, 82, also has a cut on his face, his office said, but “has been cleared to resume his schedule.” He did not attend a scheduled news conference immediately after the luncheon.

Barrasso, the No. 3 Senate leader and a doctor, said McConnell was “fine” and “100 percent” alert after he tripped and fell.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

His fall came after he was hospitalized with a concussion in March 2023 and missed several weeks of work after falling in a downtown hotel. After he returned, he twice froze up during news conferences that summer, staring vacantly ahead before colleagues and staff came to his assistance.

McConnell had polio in his early childhood and he has long acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in walking and climbing stairs. In addition to his 2023 fall, he also tripped and fell in 2019 at his home in Kentucky, causing a shoulder fracture that required surgery.

McConnell has been in the Senate since 1984 and has been Republican leader since 2007. South Dakota Sen. John Thune will become Senate majority leader next year when Republicans retake the majority.

___

Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 10
Task force probing attempts to kill Trump urges Secret Servi...
WorldDec. 10
The swift fall of Syria's Assad brings moments inconceivable...
WorldDec. 10
More beans and less red meat: Nutritionists weigh in on US d...
WorldDec. 10
Suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO struggles, ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street drifts as it waits for inflation data
WorldDec. 10
Wall Street drifts as it waits for inflation data
Homes burn as wind-driven wildfire prompts evacuations in Malibu, California
WorldDec. 10
Homes burn as wind-driven wildfire prompts evacuations in Malibu, California
DA suggests judge could permanently halt Trump’s hush money case while upholding his conviction
WorldDec. 10
DA suggests judge could permanently halt Trump’s hush money case while upholding his conviction
Justice Department ignored some policies when seizing reporters' phone records, watchdog finds
WorldDec. 10
Justice Department ignored some policies when seizing reporters' phone records, watchdog finds
OpenAI releases AI video generator Sora but limits how it depicts people
WorldDec. 10
OpenAI releases AI video generator Sora but limits how it depicts people
The Latest: UnitedHealthcare shooting suspect is charged with murder in New York City
WorldDec. 10
The Latest: UnitedHealthcare shooting suspect is charged with murder in New York City
US health panel adds self-testing option for cervical cancer screening
WorldDec. 10
US health panel adds self-testing option for cervical cancer screening
PHOTO COLLECTION: California-Wildfire
WorldDec. 10
PHOTO COLLECTION: California-Wildfire
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy